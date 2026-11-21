Venezuelan Acting President Delcy Rodríguez held an official meeting with a high-level delegation from the Russian Federation to deepen diplomatic relations and international cooperation based on dialogue and mutual respect.

Members of the delegation

The Russian delegation included the Russian ambassador to Venezuela, Sergei Melik-Bagdasarov; the special presidential envoy on international cultural cooperation, Mikhail Shvydkoi; and the head of the Book Publishing Support Department, Vladimir Grigoriev. On the Venezuelan side, the sectoral vice president of Communication and Culture, Miguel Ángel Pérez Pirela, accompanied the acting president.

Russia as the guest of honor at FILVEN 2026

The meeting took place on Thursday, November 19, as part of Venezuela’s 22nd International Book Fair (FILVEN). The book fair runs from November 13 to November 23, with the slogan “Reading is Rebirth” and features Russia as the guest of honor. During the book fair, officials from both countries assessed the historical scope of their ties and expanded opportunities for editorial and cultural exchange.

The Russian presence at FILVEN 2026 has included book presentations, meetings with writers, workshops, and open Russian language classes. Ambassador Melik-Bagdasarov emphasized that Russia’s goal is for Venezuelans to discover contemporary Russian literature in addition to the well-known classics. Earlier, special representative Shvydkoi toured the Russian pavilion, accompanied by Venezuelan Minister of Culture Alejandro López.

A historical relationship

The Russia-Venezuela ties date back to 1945. Since 2000, they have experienced a strategic boost, strengthening cooperation in areas such as defense, science, technology, and political cooperation in international forums. This meeting during FILVEN 2026 underscores the cultural dimension of an alliance that both nations consider a part of their commitment to a multipolar world.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/SF

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