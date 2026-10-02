Venezuela’s Cabello Denounces Destabilization Plan by Far-Right Sectors

The general secretary of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, denounced Wednesday night that extremist sectors of the Venezuelan far-right opposition are planning disturbances and demonstrations in different regions of the country, with the aim of projecting an image of national crisis internationally.

Cabello referred in particular to a call made days ago in Plaza Venezuela, which, he indicated, had been organized by the NGO Un Mundo Sin Mordaza. “That call was made by the NGO Un Mundo Sin Mordaza, which functions as an operational arm of Vente Venezuela, finances several media outlets and digital platforms, and is used to channel resources for mobilization and political agitation,” he stated.

The leader noted that the convened demonstration failed to gather a significant number of attendees. “That protest did not manage to gather even 100 people, and when two drops of rain fell, everyone disappeared as if by magic,” he said.

Opposition plans violence amidst legitimate social demands

The Chavista leader warned that, according to sources closed to him, these sectors of the radical opposition are in the execution phase of a plan to promote outbreaks of violence by taking advantage of legitimate social demands. “We would be facing the same old script: putting the people as cannon fodder, exacerbating tensions, and then trying to sell abroad the image of an ungovernable country plunged into chaos,” he added during his weekly program Con el Mazo Dando.

He also referred to the entry into the country of spare parts, units, and equipment destined for the restoration of the national electrical system, which, he said, had not been able to be acquired previously due to the illegal US sanctions imposed against Venezuela. “The spare parts, units, and equipment that were needed for so long to restore our electrical system and that, due to sanctions, it had been impossible for us to bring in, are now entering the country,” he indicated.

(La IguanaTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/CD

Share this story