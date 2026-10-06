Venezuela’s Diosdado Cabello: Popular Consultations Will Be Used to Impose Mayors’ or Governors’ Projects Upon Citizens

On Monday, the secretary general of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV), Diosdado Cabello, during the weekly PSUV press conference, highlighted the progress made with the communal councils in the country. Cabello reaffirmed that the Popular Consultations do not aim to impose projects of mayors and governorships upon citizens.

“When the first communal councils were formed, well, that was a fight with the established power, with the mayoralties, including the governorships,” Cabello explained. “Now, it is not like that. Now, the mayors and governors get on board with the communes’ projects and help them, as it should be.”

He reiterated that projects are not imposed in the consultations because the projects “emerge from the discussion of the assemblies, of the communal councils, and of the communes, and they propose [the projects]; but when they need additional support, the governors and mayors are there.”

Regarding the consultations, with the upcoming one scheduled for October 18, Cabello confirmed that there is a large national deployment with a major national campaign for everyone in the country to join this democratic and participatory process.

All phases for the Popular Consultation are being fulfilled

The Chavista leader highlighted that the different phases planned in the schedule for the Popular Consultation have been fulfilled, a process that concentrates the deployment of the organization together with the people.

“We are fulfilling all the phases, all the campaign phases,” said Cabello. “The proposed schedule has been completed. We are campaigning.”

Cabello highlighted that so far, more than 37,000 projects have been registered with the participation of communal councils and communes.

He went on to describe the consultations as “an extraordinary manifestation of consciousness, mobilization, and authentic democratic exercise,” highlighting the leading role of communities in defining their projects.

He pointed out that communal organization has aroused interest outside the country, particularly due to the way communities participate in the management of their budgets.

“It is a democratic exercise that is undoubtedly an example for the world,” noted Cabello. “Our comrades who travel abroad are asked about this issue of the communes, and it attracts attention because it is grassroots government, it is popular government… it is the people who decide.”

“It is difficult for anyone to divert money used for a project,” added Cabello, “because the financial controller is one of the same people from the community.”

Condominium boards to participate

Cabello insisted on the need for all forms of organization to join the National Popular Consultation on October 18.

“The initial proposal had to do with the consultation of the communal councils, but we are respectful of all forms of organization, and undoubtedly, each building is a form of organization; that is why, following the guidelines of Acting President Delcy Rodríguez, a call was made to incorporate homeowners’ associations,” Cabello stated.

He explained that this measure also arises in response to the damages recorded in various residential buildings as a result of the June 24 earthquakes, for which a pilot plan for homeowners associations was activated.

The PSUV leader reissued encouragement for widespread participation. “Everyone who can join should do so,” he said. “Here, no one is asked absolutely anything, only to tell us the needs of their organization.”

“Those who live in buildings know how much it costs to repair an elevator, a water pump, or waterproofing and how difficult it sometimes is for people to contribute,” Cabello explained. “The intention of the Venezuelan government is to help through the consultation and the internal democracy of each group, and in the provisions of funds [for projects].”

He also guaranteed that those who participate will receive their financial assistance required by their proposals. “It is a great step because it goes beyond the structure of the communes and covers sectors that are often incredulous, people who do not believe in this method, but who will now begin to see it in practice,” he said.

(DiarioVea)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

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