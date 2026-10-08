Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Plasencia Arrives in Dominican Republic for 41st ECLAC Session

The Venezuelan minister for foreign affairs and international trade, Félix Plasencia, arrived Tuesday night in Santiago de los Caballeros, Dominican Republic, to participate in the 41st Session of the United Nations Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (ECLAC), which will take place between October 7 and 9.

Through social media, the Venezuelan top diplomat stated that Venezuela will raise its voice in favor of integration and development in the region.

“Venezuela is present in this space for dialogue and exchange in favor of transformations, regional integration, and the comprehensive development of Latin America and the Caribbean,” Plasencia wrote after his arrival in the Caribbean nation.

According to a note published on its website, two reports are expected to be presented at ECLAC, addressing aspects related to geopolitics, globalization, and development for Latin America and the Caribbean.

The program also includes a high-level technical seminar that will thoroughly examine a joint declaration organized around three themes: (1) a new stage in regional integration—what to do and how to advance; (2) digital transformation, artificial intelligence, and productive development; and (3) macroeconomics for development and fiscal policy.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

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