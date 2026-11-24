By Elías Jaua Milano – Nov 22, 2026

Beyond the outrage felt by those of us who deeply love our homeland at the presence of the US secretary of war in Caracas, what should concern us is the content of the military agreement that subordinates the Venezuelan state as a whole—and specifically the Bolivarian National Armed Force—to US security interests.

Given that the main threat to Venezuela’s integrity is the situation of military occupation and political and administrative tutelage that the Donald Trump administration has imposed on the nation, our priority in matters of security must be to regain our independence as a state.

This military agreement, like the oil agreement and other equally important ones, has not been made public, much less approved by the National Assembly, as required by the Constitution. Only the conflicting versions from the parties involved are known, just as was the case with the oil agreement announced in recent months.

On the one hand, Venezuelan government officials speak of strategic cooperation, joint training (God forbid), the provision of equipment (the purchase of weapons), and access to new technologies (more purchases). On the other hand, the US secretary of war speaks of joint actions against “foreign actors” and the transformation of the Venezuelan armed forces. The latter, if true, would violate Article 156, Section 8, of the Constitution: “The National Public Power has jurisdiction over: the organization and structure of the National Armed Forces.”

Who should we believe? Political logic suggests that whoever holds the power imposes their conditions.

However, the most serious implication of this agreement is that it places us on one side of the current geopolitical and geoeconomic confrontation: From now on, the United States’ state and non-state enemies also become our enemies, adding new threats to national peace and security. In this regard, it is worth recalling that Article 13 of the Constitution is unequivocal: “Venezuelan territory is a zone of peace.”

Decisions with such serious implications for national life should be made by a head of state who has either been elected by popular vote (Article 228 of the Constitution) or who has assumed office following a declaration of the absolute incapacity of the president of the republic (Article 233). Neither of these things has occurred in Venezuela. As usual, actions continue to be taken outside the bounds of constitutionality. All such actions are null and void and may be legally challenged once the republic is restored.

Nothing is surprising. Despite the cover-up maneuvers of the entire political class—both those in power and those desperate to take power—Venezuela is a state without independence. Political leaders have surrendered or seem complacent with this shameful situation for a people with a long and glorious tradition of fighting for freedom.

Let us expect nothing from these leaders. Let us move beyond lamentation to political organization from the bottom up—from the local level, from social sectors—to advance a vigorous movement for the restoration of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, and with it, our status as a republic, as well as our economic, social, political, cultural, and labor rights. This is not the time to live on legends; it is the time for awareness—which is nothing other than an understanding of the concrete reality we seek to transform.

Venezuela does not need military agreements with the United States or any other power. Our current situation, among other causes, is also the result of having allowed ourselves to become entangled in the dispute between world powers. We must acknowledge and learn from our mistakes. As Luis Britto García has pointed out, what Venezuela must sign is a treaty of peace and respect for sovereignty—one that includes energy and economic cooperation and restores our status as an independent state.

Fellow citizens, in the words of Pepe Mujica: “The only ones defeated are those who stop fighting, those who give up.” Come, fellow citizens—let us take heart. We can do this! Let’s organize for Venezuela!

(INTERNATIONALIST 360°)

Elias Jaua Milano Elías José Jaua Milano is a Venezuelan politician and former university professor who served as Vice President of Venezuela from January 2010 to October 2012.He was Minister of Foreign Affairs since January 2013. Jaua obtained a Sociology degree from the Central University of Venezuela. In 2000 he was part of the Comisión Legislativa Nacional and Minister of the Secretaría de la Presidencia from 2000 to 2001. He was nominated as Venezuelan Ambassador to Argentina in 2002. Jaua served as Minister of Agriculture in President Hugo Chávez's government before being appointed as Vice-President in January 2010, while remaining Minister of Agriculture. On 15 December 2011, following a major reshuffle of the Venezuelan political leadership, President Chávez proposed Jaua to be the PSUV candidate for governor of the state of Miranda (reported in El Universal). He resigned the vice presidency on 13 October 2012 to compete in the election and was replaced by Nicolás Maduro. He lost the election on 16 December 2012 to the former governor Henrique Capriles who had stepped down in June 2012 to unsuccessfully challenge Hugo Chávez for President. Jaua succeeded Nicolás Maduro as Minister of Foreign Affairs on 15 January 2013. Elias Jaua Milano Notes for the Future: Where Is the Alternative in Venezuela?

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