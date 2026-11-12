Venezuela’s National Assembly Extends Deadline for Supreme Court Applicants

Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuela’s 2026 Judicial Nominations Committee has extended the application period for judicial posts by seven continuous days, through Wednesday, November 18. The committee’s November 11 notice sets the new document reception period as Thursday, November 12, to November 18.

The extension provides candidates for Supreme Tribunal of Justice (TSJ) magistrate, Inspector General of Tribunals, and director of the National School of Magistracy additional time to submit their applications. Documents will be received from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Museo Boliviano of the National Assembly, at the Esquina de Pajaritos in Caracas. The announcement was signed by committee president Giuseppe Alessandrello and vice president Pablo Pérez Álvarez.

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The committee cited Article 270 of Venezuela’s Constitution and Article 70 of the Organic Law of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice as the legal basis for the decision.

The extension lengthens the application period that Orinoco Tribune reported opened on October 28 and was originally set to close November 11. That call is part of a judicial renewal process that began in April and was interrupted after the June 24 earthquake.

An August 12 agreement reached during talks between the Venezuelan government and a sector of the opposition restarted the process and called for reforming the TSJ law, expanding the Judicial Nominations Committee, renewing all TSJ magistrates, and creating a council to review nominees’ credentials.

The committee was installed on October 23. It has 23 members: 11 National Assembly deputies, and 12 civil society representatives. The extension comes as it continues the selection process for the three judicial levels.

Based on the statutory stages outlined in our earlier report, the National Assembly could select the new magistrates in the first half of January if each stage stays on schedule and the committee needs no additional time to evaluate candidates.

That remains an estimate, not a constitutional deadline; the extension moves applications through November 18, while the committee’s evaluation and shortlist preparation could affect the final date.

The unofficial translation of the announcement is as follows:

Official Notice from the 2026 Judicial Nominations Committee

Extension of Nominations Dated November 11, 2026

The Judicial Nominations Committee, exercising the powers conferred by Article 270 of the Constitution of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela and in accordance with Article 70 of the Organic Law of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice, hereby informs Venezuelan women and men interested in applying as candidates for the positions of Magistrate of the Supreme Tribunal of Justice, Inspector General of Tribunals, or Director of the National School of Magistracy that the nomination period is extended by seven (7) consecutive days, through Wednesday, November 18, 2026.

Deputy Giuseppe Alessandrello

President

Deputy Pablo Pérez Álvarez

Vice President

Document reception dates: Thursday, November 12, through Wednesday, November 18, 2026

Reception hours: 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

Reception location: Esquina Pajarito, Museo Boliviano of the National Assembly, Caracas, Venezuela

In recent days, debate over who should be nominated has intensified as local media have reported the names of potential candidates with close ties to Venezuela’s far-right opposition, giving those figures extensive media exposure.

Analysts have pointed to a double standard: while far-right opposition figures demand that individuals nominated by supporters of the Chavista movement have no political affiliations, many candidates put forward by opposition sectors have current or former party ties and prominent public records of defending far-right positions.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/SL

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