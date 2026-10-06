Venezuela’s National Assembly Launches Special Commission to Partially Reform Law Against Hate

This Monday, from the Hall of Shields of the Venezuelan National Assembly (AN), the Special Commission for the partial reform of the Constitutional Law Against Hate, for Peaceful Coexistence, and for Tolerance was inaugurated. It is chaired by the National Assembly’s vice president, Deputy Pedro Infante.

In remarks broadcast by Venezolana de Televisión, the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) leader said that a legal route has already been defined and that the drafting of the text for debate will begin the same day.

He stated that during the installation, two legal instruments were reviewed. The first was the Constitutional Law Against Hate, for Peaceful Coexistence, and for Tolerance and the second was the regulations for validating acts issued by the National Constituent Assembly, approved in December 2020.

In that regard, he said that as of today, the technical work begins, which will focus on evaluating the articles in order to structure the draft reform project.

“We have also established a minimum working methodology in accordance with what this legal mechanism establishes for the reform of this law,” he stated. “We will draft the reform project of the law; this will be referred, once it has been approved by this Special Commission, to the Supreme Court’s (TSJ) Constitutional Chamber, which will give the green light for the validation of the project, to take it to first discussion.”

He recalled that after approval of the text in an initial discussion, the proposal will go to public consultation, as established by article 211 of the Constitution.

“We have defined a route that, of course, will bring with it meetings, debate, review with different sectors of Venezuelan society, social sectors of the country,” Infante said.

The modification of the text, he explained, is presented as an opportunity to unite the country around values of peace and democratic coexistence. Agreement and involvement among all political sectors is fundamental to create legislation that contributes to the welfare of the people.

“We all agree in the first debate that this law must have a new name; it must have a more proactive name, more for education, more for training, more to prevent acts of violence, to prevent intolerance in politics,” he added.

At the press conference, Deputy Infante underscored that this initiative comes at a relevant moment in Venezuelan history during which President Delcy Rodríguez has repeatedly called for a reconnection among Venezuelans, promoting mechanisms such as the Program for Democratic Coexistence for Peace, created in January of this year, as well as the push for an Amnesty Law.

“The National Assembly supported the approval of the Amnesty Law, the designation of the new attorney general of the Republic, and the designation of the new ombudsperson,” he recalled. “We began the process of renewing the magistrates who are part of the TSJ, and now, acting president Rodríguez proposes the partial reform to the country.”

It should be recalled that on September 29, Rodríguez asked the Legislative Branch to work on the project. Concern was expressed regarding any improper application of this legal framework, noting that the potential for abuse in enforcing the law must be confronted and contained.

“The central objective is to rebuild confidence in institutions, to energize the democratic life of the country,” said Infante. “We are in a process of reconstruction, recomposition, and recognition of everyone, it must be said, and in that process and effort, we will continue to contribute from the National Assembly.”

Infante finally noted the importance of decriminalization and the need to clearly define certain legal terms to ensure their correct enforcement.

“We have the option either to look ahead and build a future with respect, with tolerance, with adherence to the law, to the constitution, where we recognize the diversity of political actors, where no one engages in promoting hatred, in instigation to hate, nor the promotion of violence. That is looking to the future, or we stay looking in the rearview mirrors,” he concluded.

(Últimas Noticias) by Ariadna Eljuri

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

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