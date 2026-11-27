Caracas (OrinocoTribune.com)—Venezuela’s National Assembly will initiate the repeal of the Organic Liberator Simón Bolívar Law Against the Imperialist Blockade and in Defense of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela on Tuesday, December 1, as part of the agreements reached during political negotiations with a sector of the US-backed far-right opposition.

National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez announced the decision on Thursday, November 26, explaining that parliament had taken into account the discussions within the Peace and Coexistence Program, headed by professor Ana María San Juan, which consulted social, political, economic, cultural, and academic sectors, as well as the fourth round of negotiations with former deputies of the defunct 2015 National Assembly.

Rodríguez said that the law responded to a particular situation Venezuela faced in 2024 and that some of those difficulties had been addressed through the diplomacy of peace pursued by Acting President Delcy Rodríguez.

According to Telesur, Rodríguez argued that the law had fulfilled its purpose, asserting that no Venezuelan had been subjected to the full severity of its provisions. He described its repeal as a contribution to the ongoing dialogue.

The law and its origins

The National Assembly unanimously approved the law on November 28, 2024, in response to the US House of Representatives’ approval of the so-called BOLIVAR Act, which sought to intensify Washington’s economic aggression against Venezuela.

The Venezuelan law established criminal penalties and 60-year political disqualifications for those who promoted or supported foreign sanctions against Venezuela. It also targeted those who participated in or profited from the unauthorized seizure of Venezuelan assets abroad and those involved in armed aggression against the country.

On December 23, 2024, Jorge Rodríguez himself called for the application of the law against Dinorah Figuera, Marianela Fernández, and Auristela Vásquez after they requested additional funding from US authorities. Rodríguez denounced the use of Venezuelan assets seized abroad, including CITGO dividends, to finance far-right politicians.

Almost two years later, Figuera heads the opposition delegation negotiating with Rodríguez, and the law that was designed to be applied against her is now slated for repeal.

The US-backed political negotiations

The fourth round of negotiations concluded on November 23 after seven sessions. The delegations agreed to advance the review of several laws, including those governing political parties, organized crime and terrorism financing, and fiscal oversight. A fifth round is scheduled for December.

The negotiations are taking place under the conditions imposed by the January 3 US military attack on Venezuela, during which US forces kidnapped President Nicolás Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores and killed over 100 people, including 47 Venezuelan and 32 Cuban military and security personnel.

As Orinoco Tribune reported, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio’s imperialist three-stage plan of stabilization, reconstruction, and political transition envisages the restructuring of Venezuela’s judicial and electoral institutions before new presidential elections. The renewal of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), for which 1,343 applications for judicial posts were received, is one of the principal agreements reached at the negotiations so far.

In a November 24 interview discussed by Orinoco Tribune, Figuera acknowledged the determining role of Washington’s intervention in the negotiations and attributed concessions to the circumstances created by the January 3 attack. She also acknowledged resistance from Venezuelan authorities and insisted that institutional reforms must precede elections.

Other legislative reforms

Rodríguez reiterated that parliament intends to reform the Constitutional Law Against Hatred, for Peaceful Coexistence and Tolerance, removing the provisions establishing criminal charges in favor of educational and administrative measures.

However, he rejected the demand for its complete repeal, arguing that political hatred persists in Venezuela and that there are efforts to revive it. He defended the need for legislation promoting peaceful coexistence.

Rodríguez called on Venezuelans to trust the dialogue process, while clarifying that the negotiating table has not yet addressed electoral legislation or political disqualifications and rejected negotiations tailored to individual politicians, and also calling for an end to arrogance and entitlement.

Regarding Venezuela’s gold seized in the UK, Rodríguez announced the establishment of a joint six-member commission, with three representatives from each negotiating delegation, to conduct high-level meetings in London. Its trip will follow a meeting with a senior British official expected to visit Venezuela in the coming days.

Despite issuing licenses allowing selected commercial operations, Washington retains control over transactions under its illegal economic blockade. The proposed repeal would therefore remove a law penalizing those who promoted sanctions while the blockade that continues to restrict Venezuela’s access to its own resources remains in force.

Special for Orinoco Tribune by staff

OT/JRE/JRE

Share this story