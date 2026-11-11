Venezuela’s Notary Service Launches Digital Apostilles for Citizens Abroad

Venezuelans abroad will be able to apostille documents issued by various Venezuelan organizations and institutions without having to travel to the consulates, announced a publication by the Venezuelan embassy in Spain.

According to the notification, the Autonomous Service of Registries and Notaries (SAREN) and the Ministry of Foreign Relations and International Trade will provide Venezuelan citizens with the option to apply for digital apostille of documents included in the public system, so that they would not have to travel to the consulate and thus facilitating access to this procedure in a comfortable and simple manner.

Aviso importante para nuestros connacionales en el Reino de España 🇻🇪🇪🇸 https://t.co/GUHmDGSVNt — Embajada de Venezuela en España (@EmbaVEespana) November 7, 2026

The application has to be made on the SAREN platform by visiting the website www.saren.gob.ve and selecting the “Online Procedures” button located at the top.

The notification specifies that the entities included in this option are the Ministries of Social Labor Process, Transport, Productive Agriculture and Land, Education, University Education, Health, Foreign Relations and International Trade, and Interior Relations, Justice, and Peace.

According to the publication, after the activation of this modality, the Venezuelan consulates will no longer offer in-person services for apostille appointments. “Now, the procedure must be carried out through the respective authorized channels,” highlights the notice.

(Diario VEA) by Yonaski Moreno

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

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