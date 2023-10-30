As an integral element of the achievements of the administration of President Nicolás Maduro regarding Venezuela’s economic recovery, PDVSA’s negotiations and agreements with China are fundamental to consolidate our ties of brotherhood.

For this reason, Petroleos de Venezuela (PDVSA) has just marked a milestone in the sale of Venezuelan crude oil after Petrochina International Corp Ltd. acquired one million barrels of oil that were settled, for the first time, in digital yuan in a transaction on the Shanghai Oil and Natural Gas Exchange.

“This international contract represents a new advance in the process of progressive de-dollarization of energy trade, an international trend in which Venezuela is also included due to its advantages for financial and technological sovereignty,” stated Venezuela’s national petroleum company, PDVSA, through social media.

Este contrato internacional representa un nuevo avance en el proceso de desdolarización progresiva del comercio energético, una tendencia internacional en la que también se incluye Venezuela por sus ventajas para la soberanía financiera y tecnológica. pic.twitter.com/umbzrZ5Oqw — PDVSA Industrial (@industriaPDVSA) October 26, 2023

However, this was not be the only transaction that PDVSA carried out with Chinese companies using its local currency.

As explained in another message, the companies China National Offshore Oil Corp and Engie formalized an agreement for the purchase of liquified natural gas in the amount of 65 thousand metric tons, which were settled in yuan through the Shanghai Oil and Natural Gas Exchange.

(RedRadioVE) by Victoria Torres

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/ECS/JRE/SL

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.