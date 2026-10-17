Venezuela’s Supreme Court Authorizes Hate Law Reform

In a Constitutional Chamber meeting, the Venezuelan Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ) authorized the National Assembly (AN) to undertake a reform of the Constitutional Law Against Hate for Peaceful Coexistence and Tolerance.

That decision is reflected in ruling No. 1,034 issued this Thursday, October 15, and drafted jointly by the five justices of the Constitutional Chamber.

The ruling responds to the official request filed to Venezuela’s highest court by the National Assembly last Tuesday, containing the draft reform of the aforementioned law. National Assembly President Jorge Rodríguez explained that the letter was sent to comply with the steps established in the stipulated procedure for this type of reform to laws approved by a National Constituent Assembly. In that case, the Constitutional Law Against Hate was sanctioned by the Constituent Assembly elected in 2017.

The Constitutional Chamber justices declared that the draft reform, presented to the National Assembly by President Delcy Rodríguez, complies with the Constitution. Thus, in the ruling issued last Thursday, the justices declared “The constitutional conformity of the initiative for a Partial Amendment to the Constitutional Law Against Hate, for Peaceful Coexistence and Tolerance, with the corresponding explanatory memorandum, in accordance with the provisions of paragraph 2 of Article 3 of the Constitutional Law Regulating the Validity of Acts Issued by the National Constituent Assembly, as well as its respective bill, presented by the Acting President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, Delcy Eloína Rodríguez Gómez, and submitted by Deputy Jorge Rodríguez in his capacity as President of the National Assembly on October 13, 2026, all with the aim of continuing the legislative process for its discussion and approval by the National Assembly.”

Lawyer Lisbeth Hernández Mendoza explained that Article 203 of the Constitution establishes that the Constitutional Chamber exercises prior control over all draft laws to be approved in the National Assembly.

“Even though the law against hate that is to be amended is not an organic law, it is necessary to clarify that the Constitutional Chamber has the responsibility to guarantee the uniform application of Venezuela’s Constitution, which results in an administration of justice with order and discipline,” stated Hernández Mendoza, who worked in the team of reporting lawyers of the TSJ Constitutional Chamber.

(Últimas Noticias) by Eligio Rojas

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SF

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