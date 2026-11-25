Indigenous women leaders from the Amazonian Awajún and Wampis peoples of Peru demanded justice against sexual violence, impunity, and state abandonment suffered by children and adolescents in the Peruvian province of Condorcanqui, bordering Ecuador, where more than 1,000 cases of sexual violence have been reported since 2014.

At a press conference at the headquarters of the National Coordinator for Human Rights in Lima, convened together with the Council of Awajún Wampis Women Umukai Yawi (Comuawuy), the Amazon Collective, and human rights activists, the indigenous representatives demanded institutional attention, raising the slogan “impunity is violence, justice for Condorcanqui.”

The spokespersons reported that they traveled to the capital to demand concrete answers due to the lack of action from local authorities. They added that neglect by the state authorities exposes the youth in their communities to recruitment by illicit economies such as illegal mining and logging.

In the statement, Elva Pinegro, representative of the organization Ahayu Watan Ayllu, specified that so far in 2026, more than 300 cases have been filed in Condorcanqui, related to teenage pregnancies, HIV infections, suicides, and harassment against victims and mothers demanding justice.

“Teachers have abused and infected their own students with HIV, and they have been merely transferred to other schools, not dismissed,” Pinegro said, attributing the severity of the problem to the historical exclusion of Amazonian peoples.

Similarly, Jesenia Cassani, a member of the feminist organization Demus, said that the lives of the indigenous leaders themselves are in danger due to the expansion of illegal economies in their territories. The statement by the community demanded intercultural and linguistic training for members of the justice system to ensure empathetic care.

Mobilizations in Lima and provinces on the occasion of November 25

The demands made by the Amazonian communities coincided with a massive march in Lima by feminist collectives and civil society organizations as part of November 25, International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, under the slogan “Stop femicides and violence against our bodies and communities!”

The mobilization started from a park in the historical center of the capital and peacefully continued along Abancay Avenue and Jirón de la Unión until reaching the Palace of Justice. Called by the 25N Assembly, the Manuela Ramos Movement, and the Flora Tristán Center for Peruvian Women, the event also featured the participation of an Ecuadorian delegation from Ni Una Menos, led by Elizabeth Otavalo, mother of criminal defense lawyer María Belén Bernal, who had been murdered by her husband in 2022.

In addition to the capital, the groups carried out mobilizations and awareness campaigns in cities such as Trujillo, Piura, Cusco, and Madre de Dios.

Social organizations in the southern region of Tacna, bordering Chile, have called for a protest on November 28 against the trafficking and sexual exploitation of minors. According to figures from the Specialized Prosecutor’s Office for Human Trafficking Crimes, Tacna accounted for a total of 66 convictions between January 2025 and June 2026, a figure that represents more than 30% of the 218 sentences issued throughout Peru for the trafficking of children.

(Telesur)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/SC/CD

Share this story