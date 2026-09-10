Yemen Launches Massive Missile, Drone Barrage on Saudi Aramco Facilities

The Yemeni armed forces have launched a massive military operation targeting Saudi Aramco oil facilities and military airbases across southern Saudi Arabia, in direct retaliation for a brutal three-day bombing campaign by Riyadh that included a deadly massacre at a Yemeni prison.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, armed forces spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree announced that dozens of ballistic missiles and unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) struck Aramco infrastructure in the cities of Abha, Najran, and Jizan, as well as the King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait.

He described the strikes as “precise and direct,” causing significant damage to the targeted facilities.

The unprecedented escalation comes in response to 121 Saudi airstrikes launched over the past 72 hours against multiple Yemeni governorates, including Ma’rib, Al-Bayda, Al-Hudaydah, Taiz, and Al-Jawf.

The most devastating of these attacks targeted the central prison in the Al-Hazm district of Al-Jawf province.

According to the Yemeni Ministry of Public Health and Population, the airstrike left 14 casualties: seven people were killed, including six inmates and a visiting child, and seven others were wounded, including a female visitor.

Rescue and search operations are still ongoing at the targeted site.

“The criminal Saudi enemy launched a brutal and unjust aggression… committing grave crimes, the latest of which is the Al-Jawf massacre,” Saree stated.

He said that Riyadh is attempting to occupy the country and kill its people in a major escalation that ultimately serves American and Israeli interests.

General Saree emphasized that Saudi Arabia has launched these new rounds of airstrikes and committed further massacres in tandem with a tight, suffocating blockade against its southern neighbor.

He warned that the Yemeni military will not let the aggression go unanswered, promising even stronger and wider strikes if the attacks continue.

‘Siege for siege’ equation

Alongside the retaliatory strikes, Yemeni air defense units continue to repel Saudi aerial incursions.

On Monday, forces shot down a Saudi CH-4 reconnaissance and precision-strike drone over Jawf, marking the fourth Royal Saudi Air Force (RSAF) drone downed in a 24-hour period.

The Yemeni military reiterated its commitment to the “siege for a siege” equation.

“All the actions, attacks, and troop buildups of the Saudi enemy will not intimidate our beloved country,” the Armed Forces declared, vowing to continue operations deep inside Saudi territory until the aggression ceases and the blockade is fully lifted.

On July 20, the Sana’a government imposed a maritime blockade on Saudi Arabia in the Red Sea, targeting vessels associated with the kingdom.

This move was announced as a direct countermeasure to the oppressive 12-year land, air, and sea blockade imposed on Yemen by Riyadh.

The current flare-up is the latest chapter in a devastating war that began in March 2015, when Saudi Arabia and a coalition of allies launched a comprehensive military offensive and blockade against Yemen.

The war has received extensive military, political, and logistical backing from the United States and other Western nations, who have supplied the Riyadh regime with advanced weaponry and intelligence.

Over the past 12 years, the Saudi-led siege and relentless airstrikes have resulted in the deaths of tens of thousands of Yemenis and triggered one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

The blockade has severely restricted the import of food, medicine, and fuel, weaponizing the civilian population’s basic needs.

Despite the immense destruction and the vast financial resources poured into the war machine, Riyadh has failed to achieve its primary objective of subjugating Yemen and installing a compliant puppet government.

Instead, the Yemeni armed forces have steadily advanced their domestic military industry, developing advanced ballistic missiles and drones capable of striking deep inside Saudi territory and enforcing their own maritime blockades, altering the balance of power in the region.

(PressTV)

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