Yemeni Army Declares Saudi Aramco Facilities ‘Legitimate Targets,’ Orders Immediate Evacuation

Yemen has warned that any attack on the capital Sana’a will have severe consequences for Riyadh, warning that Saudi energy facilities and airports are among legitimate targets.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have issued an urgent directive for all civilians and personnel to evacuate areas surrounding Saudi Aramco oil facilities, declaring the kingdom’s critical energy infrastructure a legitimate military target.

In a series of statements on Tuesday, delivered by military spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the Yemeni military warned of incoming retaliatory strikes in response to Saudi attacks on Yemen.

“The Yemeni armed forces are warning all employees and citizens located near any Saudi Aramco facility to evacuate the area and stay away from it, as these facilities are legitimate targets for our forces,” Saree stated, emphasizing the urgency of the evacuation to prevent civilian casualties.

The urgent evacuation orders follow a threat from a spokesperson for the US-backed Saudi-led coalition, who ordered the evacuation of an area in Sana’a.

“The Joint Forces Command of the Coalition requests that civilians evacuate the site of the Yemen Petroleum Company — the al-Sabaha Central Station in Sanaa… for their own safety,” spokesman Major General Turki al-Maliki wrote on X, attaching a map of the location on the city’s outskirts.

In response, Saree drew a definitive red line, warning the Saudi regime that any aggression against the Yemeni capital would trigger severe consequences.

“The Yemeni armed forces warn the Saudi enemy that any attacks on the capital, Sana’a, will be met with a harsh and painful response in the Saudi enemy’s capital, Riyadh,” he declared.

Saree also renewed broader operational warnings, urging workers to stay away from all Saudi oil infrastructure—both previously targeted sites and new locations.

Furthermore, he reiterated standing warnings to airlines, airports, travelers, and employees operating in other areas previously designated as potential military targets by the Yemeni Armed Forces.

In a separate announcement, General Saree warned that if the Saudi coalition carries out any attack on Sana’a, Yemeni armed forces will target the Aramco headquarters in Dammam, the King Khalid Airport in Riyadh, and the Aramco refinery in Riyadh.

The latest warnings signal a potential major escalation in the ongoing conflict, showing Sana’a’s readiness to use strategic deterrence to protect its sovereignty.

Since 2015, the US-backed Saudi-led coalition has subjected Yemen to brutal military aggression and a comprehensive land, air, and sea siege, triggering one of the world’s worst humanitarian crises.

In response, the Yemeni Armed Forces have developed advanced domestic drone and missile capabilities, successfully striking deep into Saudi territory, including critical Aramco installations, to force the lifting of the siege.

(PressTV)

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