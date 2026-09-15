Yemeni Forces Strike Saudi Troop Concentrations in Al-Jawf Desert

A Yemeni military source told al-Masirah TV that the Yemeni Armed Forces had carried out a targeted operation against Saudi troop concentrations, buildups, and reinforcements in the al-Jawf desert, north of the al-Kanais area.

The source explained that the operation followed sustained monitoring of Saudi forces and affiliated armed groups along the border and desert fronts, confirming that the strikes achieved direct hits after the targeted formations’ movements had been tracked and intelligence reconnaissance completed.

Several members of the Saudi-backed forces were therefore killed or wounded, and several military vehicles and equipment were destroyed or disabled at the targeted positions.

The source added that the desert region had seen extensive Saudi troop movements and repeated attempts to establish new military positions, but that continued field surveillance, precision strikes, and preemptive operations had disrupted the enemy’s plans and inflicted successive losses in personnel and equipment.

Over the past 24 hours, Saudi warplanes carried out 54 attacks against Yemen, launching F-15 and Typhoon jets from the Khamis Mushait and Taif bases to hit Taiz, Lahj, al-Jawf, Marib, and Hajjah provinces.

Sana’a warns Saudi Arabia will not remain safe

The Foreign Ministry of the Sana’a government said separately that Saudi Arabia would not remain safe as long as it continued its hostile operations against Yemen.

The ministry said the world was fully aware that Saudi Arabia had initiated the war on Yemen, and that Riyadh had devised various criminal methods to deepen the suffering of the Yemeni people even as Yemen carried out its duty to support Palestine.

Regarding Bab al-Mandab Strait, the ministry said the uninterrupted flow of regular maritime traffic disproved Saudi claims about the strait, noting that 73 vessels passed through Bab al-Mandab on September 10 and 11 alone.

Sana’a stressed that its ban on Saudi Arabia had not disrupted international shipping.

Escalation timeline

The developments come as Yemeni forces engage Saudi-backed forces across several governorates after launching preemptive strikes against their military buildups, while Saudi Arabia has carried out attacks on Marib, al-Jawf, Taiz, and Hodeidah.

Earlier Monday, the Yemeni Armed Forces struck King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait using dozens of ballistic missiles and drones, targeting aircraft hangars, radars, runways, and ammunition depots. YAF spokesperson Brigadier General Yahya Saree said the operation came in response to more than 300 Saudi airstrikes launched over the previous five days from the Khamis Mushait and Taif air bases, and warned that the armed forces would continue operations inside Saudi Arabia “as long as its unjust aggression against our people continues.”

Last week, Yemeni forces completed their takeover of the Bab al-Mandab Strait, captured Mayyun Island, and advanced into Dhubab district.

The Yemeni Armed Forces have maintained the equation of “blockade for blockade and escalation for escalation” in response to the Saudi aggression and the years-long blockade imposed on the country.

(Al Mayadeen)

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