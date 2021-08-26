ALBA Movements Issue Alert Over Coup Attempt in Peru

ALBA Movements is issuing an alert of a coup underway against the government of Pedro Castillo in Peru and is calling for international solidarity, saying, the removal of Héctor Bejar from the Foreign Ministry, just two weeks into government, “is a clear sign of the coup in progress in its political & military facet and expresses the linkage of right-wing parties with fascist sectors of the human rights violations [of past decades]”.

The statement, dated Sunday, August 22, 2021 can be downloaded in PDF below.

NO-AL-GOLPE-DE-ESTADO-EN-MARCHA-EN-PERÚ

Featured image: President of Peru, Pedro Castillo, and former Foreign Minister of Peru, Hector Bejar. August 13, 2021. Photo: Agencia Andina

(Kawsachun News)