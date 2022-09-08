The member states of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America–Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA–TCP) demanded the return of the illegally and illegitimately detained with the Boeing 747 aircraft, along with the release of its Venezuelan crew, currently being held in Argentina.

ALBA-TCP released a statement that joined the demands of the Venezuelan government for Argentina’s courts to release the plane owned by EMTRASUR, which has been held since last June.

EMTRASUR is a subsidiary of the state-owned Conviasa and has been participating in various humanitarian aid activities, some of which include natural disaster response, in the region.

“This illegal detention constitutes a violation of the basic human rights of the crew including freedom of movement and respect for personal dignity,” the statement denounced.

Furthermore, they pointed out that this act of detention violates the Charter of the United Nations and International Law, thus adding to the illegal unilateral coercive measures imposed against Venezuela.

Finally, they reiterated and ratified the unwavering commitment to CELAC’s “Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace,” with regards to any act that intends to break the spirit of cooperation and friendship between the peoples of sister nations.

Recently, Nicolás Maduro condemned the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States for staging the illegal detention of the Venezuelan plane and its 19 crew members, consisting of Venezuelan and Iranian pilots.

Soon after, deputies of the National Assembly (AN) delivered a letter to the Embassy of Argentina in Venezuela, to demand the return of the plane. Following that, the Argentinean ambassador in Venezuela, Oscar Laborde, admitted in an interview that the Venezuelan plane was “hijacked,” and that the nine crew members are being held by court order without any charges.

