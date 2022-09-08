The member states of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America–Peoples’ Trade Treaty (ALBA–TCP) demanded the return of the illegally and illegitimately detained with the Boeing 747 aircraft, along with the release of its Venezuelan crew, currently being held in Argentina.
ALBA-TCP released a statement that joined the demands of the Venezuelan government for Argentina’s courts to release the plane owned by EMTRASUR, which has been held since last June.
Government of Venezuela Launches Mission to Reunite EMTRASUR Crew Members with Families
EMTRASUR is a subsidiary of the state-owned Conviasa and has been participating in various humanitarian aid activities, some of which include natural disaster response, in the region.
“This illegal detention constitutes a violation of the basic human rights of the crew including freedom of movement and respect for personal dignity,” the statement denounced.
Los Estados miembros del @ALBATCP se suman a la exigencia del pueblo y del Gobierno de Venezuela por la liberación de la tripulación venezolana retenida en forma ilegal e ilegítima por parte de Autoridades Judiciales de la República Argentina.
Comunicado: pic.twitter.com/aOImjcnNym
— Sacha Llorenti (@SachaLlorenti) September 6, 2022
Furthermore, they pointed out that this act of detention violates the Charter of the United Nations and International Law, thus adding to the illegal unilateral coercive measures imposed against Venezuela.
Finally, they reiterated and ratified the unwavering commitment to CELAC’s “Proclamation of Latin America and the Caribbean as a Zone of Peace,” with regards to any act that intends to break the spirit of cooperation and friendship between the peoples of sister nations.
Recently, Nicolás Maduro condemned the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) of the United States for staging the illegal detention of the Venezuelan plane and its 19 crew members, consisting of Venezuelan and Iranian pilots.
Soon after, deputies of the National Assembly (AN) delivered a letter to the Embassy of Argentina in Venezuela, to demand the return of the plane. Following that, the Argentinean ambassador in Venezuela, Oscar Laborde, admitted in an interview that the Venezuelan plane was “hijacked,” and that the nine crew members are being held by court order without any charges.
(Red Radio VE) by Ana Perdigón
Translation: Orinoco Tribune
OT/FV/SL
-
fvorinocohttps://orinocotribune.com/author/fvoltura/
-
fvorinocohttps://orinocotribune.com/author/fvoltura/
-
fvorinocohttps://orinocotribune.com/author/fvoltura/
-
fvorinocohttps://orinocotribune.com/author/fvoltura/
Share this:
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)