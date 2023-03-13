Peronist militants from numerous regions of Argentina participated in the plenary “Fight and Come Back. Cristina 2023.”

It’s an act to break the ban on the vice president, Cristina Fernández, and denounce the judicial persecution against her.

A crowd of more than 10,000 militants from different Kirchnerist unions and social organizations groups met in the town of Avellaneda, in the province of Buenos Aires, to reject the ruling against the former president. In addition, they demanded that she run in the presidential elections scheduled for next October. During his extensive presentation, Máximo Kirchner, leader of the Justicialist Party and also the son of the vice president, called on the militancy to create the conditions necessary for the main referent of Kirchnerism to be a candidate in those elections.

In addition, he stated that the Argentinian right-wing sector seeks to “decapitate a political force” because in this scenario, it is very difficult to place a new candidate which people believe in.

On his behalf, the governor of Buenos Aires, Axel Kicillof, stressed that Peronism cannot be done without Cristina, demanding that people go back out onto the streets to “break the ban” on the vice president.

What’s more, the mayor of Avellaneda, Jorge Ferraresi, called on his fellow party members to “orchestrate the defeat of the ban” and urged the government to stand up to the International Monetary Fund and renegotiate the debt of around 55 billion dollars that the Fund gave to the government of former right-wing president Mauricio Macri.

