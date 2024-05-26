The Argentinian Police blocked access and repressed peaceful protesters moving towards the place where President Javier Milei was going to give a speech in the city of Córdoba. The police dispersed the protesters who had gathered to express their rejection of the neoliberal government policies of Milei’s party, La Libertad Avanza (Freedom Advances).

Security agents fired rubber bullets and tear gas against protesters moving towards the Cabildo, located in Plaza de San Martín in downtown Córdoba city on Saturday, May 25.

🔴 Represión en Córdoba | Así le dispara la policía provincial a los manifestantes que protestan en el centro de la ciudad, en la previa de la llegada de Javier Milei. pic.twitter.com/d5IQlDu101 — El Destape (@eldestapeweb) May 25, 2024

Argentinian media reported that several people were detained and/or injured while the police prevented protesters from advancing.

A policeman claimed, citing Milei’s Interior Minister Patricia Bullrich, the public could “come directly to the square” where the presidential address was scheduled for 3 p.m., but people protesting Milei’s neoliberal policies were not allowed to pass.

Additionally, allegations are circulating that officers shot people in the face with rubber bullets in situations where there was no violence on the part of the protesters. Some videos spread on social media showing such incidents.

🚨 #Córdoba : Asi reprime la infantería a una mujer acorralada en las calles 27 de Abril y General Paz. #25M #milei pic.twitter.com/Qy82VZlN19 — Tucuman24 (@Tucuman24ok) May 25, 2024

A few hours earlier, clashes occurred between protesters and the police in a protest led by the State Workers Association (ATE) at the entrance to the Córdoba airport, where dozens of people had gone to express their discontent with President Milei.

Several Argentinian media outlets published videos of police dispersing protesters there.

#AHORA La policía de Córdoba provocó una escalada represiva al llevarse detenida a una docente jubilada.

Los manifestantes que repudian la llegada de Milei a la provincia pic.twitter.com/1fwwTqVLrE — Prensa Obrera (@prensaobrera) May 25, 2024

The ATE repudiated the violent repression and held Patricia Bullrich, Milei and provincial officials responsible for the injuries inflicted on several protesters by state forces.

#AHORA La policía de Córdoba provocó una escalada represiva al llevarse detenida a una docente jubilada.

Los manifestantes que repudian la llegada de Milei a la provincia pic.twitter.com/1fwwTqVLrE — Prensa Obrera (@prensaobrera) May 25, 2024

“This is institutional violence,” said ATE General Secretary Rodolfo Aguiar. “We cannot normalize what is happening. We are peacefully exercising our constitutional rights. They are using security forces in a way that puts democracy at risk.”

“In this Argentina there is no money to buy food, there is no money to buy medicines, but the only thing there is money for is to repress,” he decried.

(RT) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

Please leave this field empty Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY DIGEST WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA AND BEYOND Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.