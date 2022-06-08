US President Joe Biden has made a declaration of emergency due to possible electricity shortages that could hit the United States in near future, according to a statement released by the White House on Monday, June 6.

“Multiple factors are threatening the ability of the United States to provide sufficient electricity generation to serve expected customer demand,” states the document. “These factors include disruptions to energy markets caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and extreme weather events exacerbated by climate change.”

In order to guarantee sufficient electrical resources, US public service companies and network operators must engage in advance planning to build better capacities to respond to citizen demand, the statement noted.

Not enough solar modules

The statement also mentioned that solar energy is among the fastest growing electricity generating sources in the US and will be essential in reducing the use of fossil fuels.

The statement notes that, recently, “the United States has been unable to import solar modules in sufficient quantities to ensure solar capacity additions necessary to achieve our climate and clean energy goals, ensure electricity grid resource adequacy, and help combat rising energy prices.”

“This acute shortage of solar modules and module components has abruptly put at risk near-term solar capacity additions that could otherwise have the potential to help ensure the sufficiency of electricity generation to meet customer demand,” continues the statement.

What does this entail?

Biden has granted additional authority to US Secretary of Commerce, Gina Raimondo, to adopt measures she deems appropriate in the framework of the declared emergency.

The measures may allow, for a limited time, duty-free imports of solar cells and modules from Cambodia, Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam, “that are not already subject to an antidumping or countervailing duty order as of the date of this proclamation.”

Moreover the emergency declaration considers “to temporarily extend during the course of the emergency the time therein prescribed for the performance of any act related to such imports.”

(RT)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

