August 18, 2022
Félix Plasencia, the new Venezuelan ambassador to Colombia and former minister for foreign affairs, next to a sculpture of Simon Bolivar and the Venezuelan flag in an office showing the Warairarepano mountain of Caracas in the background. File photo.

Félix Plasencia, the new Venezuelan ambassador to Colombia and former minister for foreign affairs, next to a sculpture of Simon Bolivar and the Venezuelan flag in an office showing the Warairarepano mountain of Caracas in the background. File photo.