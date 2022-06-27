Bolivian President Luis Arce highlighted the return of leftist governments in the Latin American region and attributes it to right-wing mismanagement.

This Sunday, June 26, in an interview with AM750 radio, the Bolivian president stressed that “the wave of right-wing governments clearly could not give a satisfactory response to the demands of society and that is why the left is coming back,” after the victory of leftist Gustavo Petro in the Colombian presidential elections last weekend.

Arce considered the advance of the left in the region as “undeniable,” an issue that in his opinion requires the approach of those who analyze current events in said region, assuring that the current Latin American governments “have paved the way to speed up the construction of the Patria Grande,” in reference to the unity process of the countries of the area.

Regarding the victory of Gustavo Petro in Colombia, the Bolivian president pointed out that the change from a right-wing system in a country to a progressive one that intends to settle the problems not solved by the previous right-wing system, is always difficult.

Last Sunday, Petro, a candidate for the Historic Pact coalition, became the first leftist to govern Colombia, which until now had only been led by right-wing presidents, such as outgoing president Iván Duque.

The president-elect has said time and time again that peace is the first axis of his government and to achieve that he has to combat poverty and inequality inherited from his predecessors.

For a country that in two hundred years has achieved, at most, a kind of conditional freedom subject to the compliance of a conduct imposed by the elites of Colombia, the current situation has extraordinary significance.

(HispanTV)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/DD

