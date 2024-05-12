Concordia Political Action: Then and Now

Seriously militant activism such as encampments at Canadian campuses hasn’t been done since the attempts to issue a citizens’ arrest against Benjamin Netanyahu in 2001, led by Laith Marouf (9:22-17:22). The move was in response to a shameless decision by Concordia University to invite Benjamin Netanyahu to speak in the university’s main hall.

The results of the protest were extraordinary. Netanyahu failed to speak at Concordia, and was forced to stay in his hotel. Montreal’s Chief of Police was forced to announce to the crowd that Netanyahu would not be speaking in the main hall, while begging the protesters, who had defeated the Montreal police in combat, to disperse. This rattled Canadian Zionists, showing their weakness despite the situation being aggressively stacked in their favour.

Despite the media and state smears of Marouf, using “antisemitism” smear, with Laith being a Palestinian-Syrian Semite himself, the legacy of Netanyahu’s humiliation has carried on to this day. Palestine activism at Concordia has stuck around for the long-term.

The Concordia Students Union, for example, has had to contend with opposition to their anti-apartheid motion by Hillel Concordia, the Zionist student lobby, in February-March 2022 (Nasheen-v-Nabeel pg. 1-24). Ultimately, they succeeded in passing the motion despite Zionist opposition. CSU organized protests were denounced by Zionist politicians like Anthony Housefather and Immigration Minister Mark Miller in November 2023 , during the early phases of the Israeli genocide against Gaza.

History repeats itself

“See how the US and its affiliated entities are reacting to the verbal opposition to Israel. The students in America haven’t destroyed anything,… they haven’t killed anyone,… but they are being treated like that. The US’ behaviour demonstrates the rightfulness of Iran’s negative outlook towards the US and substantiates the “Death to America” slogan that you chant. It proves to the world that the US is an accomplice in this crime… They may say something that seems that they are showing [to show] sympathy at times, but it’s all lies… How can one be optimistic about such a system and such a regime?”

The credibility of the brutal Canadian and US regimes has ended. There is not an ounce of truth that can be received from a single political statement against “adversaries”, nor a single genuine sentiment arising from a “commitment to a two-state solution” or “humanitarian assistance” to Gaza. These states can no longer be trusted, because their brutality towards opposition to Zionism, even domestically, reveals their true intentions, especially when the NATO state media characterises the crackdowns as an expose on the “limits of peaceful protest” (3:44-3:49). The ruling class has also weighed in, openly threatening to end employment opportunities for anyone that was pro-Palestine.

Kevin O’Leary, a far-right capitalist from Canada, openly boasted about the AI and surveillance capabilities of the state on Fox News, and his ability to screen applicants on that basis. He declared that for those protesting that in ten years, they would be wondering why they wouldn’t get the job, promotion, or loan, and it would be because they “break [broke] the law of the land” and that the protesters should “really think this [their activism] through”. Incidentally, it is now officially illegal “hate speech” to compare Israel to Nazi Germany, or to even denounce Zionism in general in the United States, and steps have been taken to make denouncing Zionism and supporting anti-colonial struggle in West Asia illegal in Canada as well.

Perhaps a word of caution can be given to capitalists like Kevin O’Leary. The common factor of all of the revolutions that shaped the modern Democratic Republic of Korea, Vietnam, Cuba, Iran, Venezuela, Russia, and China, which are all demonised for their “anti-capitalist” and “authoritarian” systems, is that they all were led by students, well trained, and well educated, with nothing to lose. Moreover, their skills, education, and expertise, which would be shunned in their home country, were useful in other countries, and were used to support their revolutions domestically.

One can make Dr. Hansen’s wager that the students are simply ‘crybaby protesters’, who will buckle under the threats against their future. However, this argument will not cover every instance, and might not even cover the majority of instances. No one can ever predict how the class struggle will shape itself in the future. However, history has shown us that despite the actions of the ruling class to delay the inevitable, victory will always come for the majority.