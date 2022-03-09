Caracas Commemorates International Women’s Day with Parade

Paradegoers in Caracas commemorated International Women’s Day and demonstrated support for the administration of President Nicolás Maduro, rejecting foreign interference, and promoting the Organic Law on the Right of Women to a Life Free of Violence.

From the early hours of Tuesday, March 8, crowds of people from various social groups gathered in Plaza Morelos, Caracas, the starting point of the mobilization. The procession eventually made its way the corner of San Francisco near the National Assembly, to commemorate International Women’s Day.

According to Venezuela’s Minister for Women, Diva Guzmán, the activity sought to “honor the working woman, who resists and struggles every day at home, work, or school.”

Other slogans and banners defended the right of Venezuela over the Essequibo territory, and denounced the illegal economic coercive measures imposed by the United States against the people of Venezuela.

President Maduro greeted, with a message posted on his Twitter account, the Venezuelan women commemorating International Women’s Day. He also reaffirmed his commitment to continue promoting policies that protect the fundamental rights of Venezuelan women, and that promote equality.

Felicito la multitudinaria marcha de las mujeres que hoy #8Mar, desbordó las calles de la ciudad de Caracas para conmemorar el Día Internacional de la Mujer. Las abrazo abuelas, madres, esposas, trabajadoras, profesionales, lideresas del pueblo. ¡Mi amor infinito para ustedes! pic.twitter.com/TrSFlaEbkd — Nicolás Maduro (@NicolasMaduro) March 8, 2022

“I congratulate the massive march of women that today, March 8, overflowed the streets of the city of Caracas to commemorate International Women’s Day,” President Maduro wrote on Twitter. “I embrace you, grandmothers, mothers, wives, workers, professionals, leaders of the people. My infinite love for you! ”

Featured image: Venezuelans marching in Caracas to commemorate International Women’s Day on March 8, 2022. Photo: Twitter/@NicolasMaduro.

