China reaffirmed its support for the electoral process in Venezuela, condemning foreign interference in Venezuela’s internal affairs. The spokesperson for the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Lin Jian, expressed this support.

He urged the international community to play a positive and constructive role regarding the upcoming presidential elections in Venezuela, scheduled for July 28.

On Friday, March 29, the Embassy of China in Venezuela quoted Lin’s statements, stating that “China supports Venezuela in advancing the presidential election according to its constitution and laws. We oppose external interference in Venezuelan internal affairs.”

The diplomat added that China wishes Venezuela “a calm and successful presidential election, and we call on the international community to play a positive and constructive role to this end.”

Venezuelan Foreign Minister Yván Gil highlighted the Chinese government’s statements on his social media accounts.

“China supports progress in the organization of the July 28 presidential elections in Venezuela, opposes external interference, and asks the international community to play a constructive role,” Gil wrote.

