Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin Statement on the War in Ukraine

By Coop Anti-War Cafe Berlin – Mar 6, 2022

We are now witnessing heavy military clashes between Russia and Ukraine. Moscow speaks of a “special operation” in Ukraine. Moscow’s declared main motive is the demilitarization and denazification of Ukraine, its neutrality, and a guarantee that Ukraine will not join NATO. Moscow has explicitly and repeatedly stated that it is not fighting the civilian population of Ukraine. The West, on the other hand, speaks of a war of aggression by Russia against the people of Ukraine. Russian reporting is censored in many Western countries, and Russia in turn restricts Western broadcasters. Weapons from NATO countries continue to be delivered to Ukraine.

We are deeply concerned about the dramatic events in Ukraine and advocate a peaceful solution.

Our demands must be:

Cessation of hostilities as soon as possible!

NATO out of Ukraine!

No more arms deliveries to Ukraine!

No NATO membership of Ukraine!

After the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989, Russia withdrew from all Warsaw Pact countries, while NATO pledged that it would not expand into Eastern Europe. This was also the basis of Russia’s agreement to the reunification of Germany, which Russia agreed to on precisely this condition. However, contrary to its promises, the West has continued to expand its influence to the East and more and more countries have been allowed to become NATO members. Major US and NATO maneuvers took place on Russia’s borders and almost all arms control treaties were canceled by the US.

Western networks orchestrated a coup in Kyiv in 2014, in which openly fascist groups took part. The Ukrainian coup government, dominated by right-wing extremists, harassed the Russian-speaking minorities by banning the Russian language, among other things. There were extremely violent attacks. This resulted in Crimea’s secession to Russia, legitimized by a referendum in Crimea in which a large majority voted to join the Russian Federation. As self-protection against Russophobia in Kyiv, the self-proclaimed People’s Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk were also declared.

The inhabitants of the People’s Republics were declared terrorists by Kyiv and a war was started with massive artillery shelling by the Ukrainian army and right-wing volunteer brigades against the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Lugansk. To date, this has claimed over 14,000 lives, mostly among the Russian-speaking population of Donbass, especially at the height of the conflict before the Minsk 2 accords. Even after Minsk 2, the government of Ukraine, heavily armed by NATO, continued to wage war against the population of Donbass, which was tolerated by the guarantors of the accords Germany and France.

Moscow has now recognized the independence of the People’s Republics. This was done on the basis of a recommendation from the Russian parliament to President Putin. Before that, the government of Putin had repeatedly urged the fulfillment of the conditions of the Minsk 2 agreement, which is binding under international law since the end of 2015, and had repeatedly asked the government in Kyiv to make it clear that it does not want to join NATO. This was repeatedly rejected by both Kyiv and NATO.

Most recently, the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky, created further provocations when he even expressed his intention to make Ukraine a nuclear power, at the security conference in Munich in February. Massively intensified new attacks against the People’s Republics in the Donbass and preparations to conquer these areas further aggravated the situation.

Only after that Moscow started the military operation in Ukraine, after a long period of diplomatic initiatives by Russia to resolve the conflict in Ukraine and with the West, including insisting on the implementation of the Minsk 2 agreement. The agreement had obliged Ukraine, among other things, to enter into direct negotiations with the political leadership of the Republics of Donetsk and Lugansk. The hoped-for relaxation through the Minsk 2 agreement did not materialize from the start in 2015 because the Ukrainian leadership repeatedly broke the agreement, and NATO was not interested in a peaceful solution.

Russia’s offensive is said to have forestalled an imminent offensive by the Ukrainian army, according to Russian media reports.

As a reaction from almost the entire West, we are now experiencing an extreme wave of punitive sanctions against Russia, as have been used so far against Cuba, Venezuela, Iran, Syria, North Korea, Yemen and other countries. This corresponds to warfare using economic power and is illegal. There have even been isolated calls for facilitating the recruitment of mercenaries in the fight against Putin, or for the Russian president to be assassinated.

Russia has proved that, together with China, it is ready to resolutely oppose the aggressive provocations of the West and especially NATO.

We deeply regret the situation in Ukraine, which is not in the interest of any party, and we particularly regret all the casualties and the situation of refugees in this war. The military conflicts must be ended as quickly as possible. Ukraine should serve as a bridge of communication between East and West and not as a frontline for geopolitical rivalries.

The EU, NATO and Russia must negotiate together and find a solution that takes into account the security interests of all countries. The security of one country must not come at the expense of the security of another country.

Ukraine must declare itself neutral!

Return to negotiations in the spirit of Minsk-2 Treaty!

Berlin, March 6, 2022

Signatures

Heinrich Bücker, Coop Anti-War Café Berlin

Ingrid Koschmieder, Friedensaktivistin, Freidenkermitglied, Berlin

Maren Cronsnest, Freie Journalistin, Anti-NATO-Gruppe Berlin-Brandenburg

Leonid Ilderkin, Coordinating Council, Union of Political Emigrants & Political Prisoners of Ukraine, Russia

Ray McGovern, Veterans For Peace, Eisenhower Chapter, USA

Elizabeth Murray, ehem. hochrangige US-Geheimdienst-Mitarbeiterin & Ex-CIA-Analystin, USA

Alfred L. Marder, President, US Peace Council, USA

Eugenia Amaguaña, Mujeres en Movimiento, Hamburg

Gordana Jovanovic, University Professor em., Belgrad, Serbien

Telma Rinkes, Künstlerin, Berlin

Wolfram Elsner, Professor, Bremen

Sandra Barczyk, Mitglied aufstehen-Basis, Stuttgart

Holger Raths, 1. EOS Ernst-Thälmann, Rostock – Lichtenhagen

Andreas Maluga, 1. Vorsitzender DDR-Kabinett-Bochum e.V.

Živadin Jovanović, Ex-Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Federal Republic of Yugoslavia, Belgrade Serbia

Prof.Dr.sc. Horst Bischoff, Berlin,

Uta Mader, Linke Friedensbewegung, Bernau b. Berlin

Manuel Pardo, Military (Ret.), Madrid, Spain

Mairead Maguire, Nobel Peace Laureate, Northern Ireland

Union of Political Emigrants & Political Prisoners of Ukraine

Larissa Shessler, Chair, Union Political Emigrants & Political prisoners of Ukraine, Moskau

Dmitry Niconov, Council, Union Political Emigrants & Political Prisoners of Ukraine, Moskau

Featured image: Solidarity protests.

(Cafe Berlin)

