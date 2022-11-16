November 16, 2022
Ecuador's former President Rafael Correa, journalist Julian Assange, ex energy minister Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, and current President Guillermo Lasso (from left to right). Photo: Multipolarista.

Ecuador's former President Rafael Correa, journalist Julian Assange, ex energy minister Carlos Pareja Yannuzzelli, and current President Guillermo Lasso (from left to right). Photo: Multipolarista.