Yesterday a BreakThrough News team went to the municipality of Bejucal, just outside Havana where the US government says a Chinese spy base is located.

BT’s reporter Luis de Jesús Reyes talked to the people of the small town. Residents weren’t having it. Here are their reactions on the street of Bejucal to the reporter’s questions. BT in Bejucal

On June 8, Deputy Foreign Minister Carlos Fernández de Cossío denied the publication of the U.S. newspaper The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) on the alleged agreement between the governments of China and Cuba to establish a Chinese military base in Cuban territory with the aim of intercepting communications in the United States.

The senior Cuban Foreign Ministry official strongly repudiated the slander published by the WSJ, which assumes, without any evidence, that a spy base established in Cuba, less than 150 kilometers from Florida, would be useful to know the details of maritime traffic in a region with a large number of military bases, and to monitor all electronic communications in the southeastern United States.

In that statement, de Cossío reiterated “we reject all foreign military presence in Latin America and the Caribbean, including that of numerous U.S. military bases and troops, especially in the military base that illegally occupies a portion of the national territory in the province of Guantánamo”.

(Resumen Latinoamericano – English)

