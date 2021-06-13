Cuba Thanks ALBA-TCP for its Support Against US Blockade

Havana, Jun 9 (Prensa Latina) – Cuban Foreign Affairs Minister Bruno Rodríguez today thanked the countries of the Bolivarian Alliance for the Peoples of Our America-People’s Trade Agreement (ALBA-TCP) for their support for Cuba against the US blockade.

In his Twitter account, the Foreign Minister noted that ”the solidarity of the peoples and governments of Our America has been vital in the face of inhumane policies and economic asphyxiation.”

The ALBA-TCP nations reiterated the day before their support to Cuba in the call to demand the end of the economic, commercial and financial siege of the United States on the Caribbean island nation.

In a communiqué published in international media, the regional integration body added its support to the international campaign against Washington’s policy.

On Tuesday, June 8, the executive secretary of ALBA-TCP, Sacha Llorenti, affirmed on Twitter that the blockade is also a virus, and called for worldwide support to demand an end to those restrictive measures.

Cuba will present its report on the need to put an end to the economic, financial and commercial blockade imposed by the United States before the United Nations General Assembly on June 23.

