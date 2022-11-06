On Friday, November 4, the president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, spoke about the results of the Cuba-Venezuela Comprehensive Cooperation Agreement during an event at the María Genoveva Guerrero Ramos High-Tech Comprehensive Diagnostic Center (CDI), in Montalbán III, Caracas.

Inaugurated in 2005 by the leader and founder of the Bolivarian Revolution, Hugo Chávez, this healthcare center provides care in the areas of general medicine, vital support, intermediate care, clinical laboratory, operating room, plaster room, mammography, densitometry, tomography, mental health, general surgery, ultrasound, x-ray, and diagnostic tests.

At this center, 39 specialists in various branches of medicine, 20 nurses and five health promoters provide their services to more than 1,700 people monthly.

At the event President Maduro was accompanied by his wife, Deputy Cilia Flores; Gabriela Jiménez, minister of Science and Technology; Magaly Gutiérrez, minister for Health; and Dr. Rodrigo Rodríguez Sanabria, head of the Cuban Medical Mission in Venezuela.

On the 22nd anniversary of the signing of the historic agreement between Commanders Fidel Castro and Hugo Chávez, President Maduro said, “The results are visible, and despite the attacks of the empire, we move forward. We will win!”

With the signing of the agreement, Cuba and Venezuela cooperate in health, education, and economic and cultural development. Both governments highlighted the progress in resistance to US imperialist attacks.

By October 2021, there were 1,487 programs within the framework of the binational cooperation. According to the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Affairs, 255,300 Cuban collaborators have provided service in Venezuela since the signing of the agreement.

In terms of health, close to 1.5 billion medical consultations have been provided to the Venezuelan people.

Presidents Nicolás Maduro and Miguel Díaz-Canel (Cuba) have strengthened these ties of brotherhood during these years of economic blockade and the COVID-19 pandemic, during which the two nations had to learn to do more with fewer resources, thanks to the mutual support that have brought beneffits for both nations.

(Alba Ciudad) by Karla Cotoret

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

