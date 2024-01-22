Two women assaulted the de facto president of Peru, Dina Boluarte, during an event in the city of Ayacucho, where at least 10 people died in police repression of demonstrations against her coup government on December 15-16, 2022.

The attack on Boluarte occurred on Saturday, January 20, during the act of laying the first stone of a highway in Chiara district of Ayacucho region.

At the time of the attack, Boluarte was accompanied by the governor of Ayacucho, Wilfredo Oscorima, and was throwing candies at the people gathered at the event. At that event, a local resident, Ruth Bárcena, along with another woman, broke through Boluarte’s security.

Bárcena blamed Boluarte for the death of her husband, Leonardo Ancco, who was among those killed by police repression on the December 2022 mass protests against the parliamentary coup that ousted elected President Pedro Castillo.

After the attack on the de facto president of Peru, Minister of the Interior Víctor Torres announced that disciplinary measures will be applied against the members in charge of Boluarte’s security. He added that Boluarte’s bodyguards will be fired.

The Minister of Government Alberto Otárola condemned the aggression against Dina Boluarte, without mentioning that the assault consisted of a woman shaking of Boluarte for less than two seconds, and it was mostly a breach of her security ring.

“This unfortunate event endangered the safety of the head of state and this is very serious. With violence, we all lose as a country,” said Otárola on social media, seemingly forgetting the brutal police repression launched directly by Boluarte and her coup security apparatus that killed more than 60 Peruvians in less than 60 days during December 2022-January 2023.

This was the first time that Dina Boluarte returned to Ayacucho region since the demonstrations and the police repression that left at least 10 dead in Ayacucho and more than 60 dead throughout the country.

