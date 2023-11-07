It is the highest number of United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict, according to the UN Inter-Agency Standing Committee

The number of workers from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees in the Near East (UNRWA) killed in Gaza since the renewed outbreak of violence has reached 88, according to the UN Inter-Agency Standing Committee.

“Scores of aid workers have been killed since October 7 including 88 UNRWA colleagues – the highest number of United Nations fatalities ever recorded in a single conflict,” said a statement signed by UN Under Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Martin Griffiths, World Food Program Executive Director Cindy McCain, World Health Organization Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and UN Children’s Fund Executive Director Catherine Russell among others.

The document also highlights the importance of delivering more food, water, medicine and fuel to the Gaza Strip. In addition, the signatories renewed their “call for the immediate and unconditional release of all civilians held hostage.”

“Civilians and the infrastructure they rely on – including hospitals, shelters and schools – must be protected. <…> We need an immediate humanitarian ceasefire. It’s been 30 days. Enough is enough. This must stop now,” the statement added.

