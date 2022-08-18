This Tuesday, during his speech at the International Security Conference in Moscow, via videoconference, Venezuela’s Minister of Defense Vladimir Padrino explained that US interference in Venezuela has not ceased, and continues to be a strategic priority for the US, due to its goal of obtaining energy and mineral resources.

Padrino said that Venezuela now plays a fundamental part in the world energy market due to the gas crisis taking place in the US, owing to the conflict in Ukraine.

Likewise, Padrino added that the sanctions policies against Russia by the US and the West have had a negative effect on the global economy, specifically in the energy area. As such, they were forced to use their strategic oil reserves to ensure the supply to their population.

Same tactics, same results

In his speech and analysis of this context, the minister raised the following question: “How does the US want to access these resources in Venezuela, through relations of mutual respect and recognition of sovereignty, independence, and self-determination? Or through destabilization, economic and diplomatic siege, coups and assassination?”

In addition, Minister Padrino explained how the US strategy is not new, and seeks world dominance.

“The construction of a containment belt to prevent the expansion of China and Russia, which recalls the geopolitics used during the Cold War, seems to be reborn … with a projection towards the South American subcontinent, and particularly Venezuela,” Padrino said.

Padrino noted that the interference by the United States has not ceased. On the contrary, it continues. As an example he gave the recent extension by the Biden administration of the order signed by former US president Barack Obama in 2010, wherein Venezuela is described as an unusual and extraordinary threat to the security and foreign policy of the United States.

