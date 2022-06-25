Fve people have died as a result of police violence in Ecuador, while there have been 166 injured, 108 arrests and five missing, as the national strike entered its 12th day. This was reported by the Alliance of Organizations for Human Rights of Ecuador reported on Friday, June 24. The Alliance further stated that 64 human rights violations have been reported during this time.

“Violence and repression have escalated alarmingly, and humanitarian and peace zones have been attacked,” reported the Alliance in a statement issued on June 21. It also noted that three of the wounded are reportedly in critical condition. The Alliance requested the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) to act urgently in the serious situation of human rights violations in the country. “Since the national strike began at midnight on June 12, 2022, as a legitimate exercise of the right to assembly and demonstration, the national government has responded with violence,” the statement added.

RELATED CONTENT: Ecuador’s National Strike: Government and Indigenous Movements Very Far from Dialogue

Racist slogans in pro-government march

On Thursday, June 23, supporters of the government of President Guillermo Lasso held a march in capital Quito, where they raised racist slogans and phrases directed at the indigenous-led protests.

In the so-called “march for Peace” called by President Lasso and the mayor of Quito, Santiago Guarderas, participants chanted racist slurs and insults towards the mainly indigenous protesters.

Among the chants uttered during the counter-march of the so-called quiteños de bien [upper class Quito inhabitants], one could hear “Fuera indios!” [Indigenous get out].

#ParoNacionalEc2022 || La marcha organizada por Guillermo Lasso y Santiago Guarderas, tiene como consigna, denostar a los manifestantes con términos racistas.

Es la Marcha de la Paz, de los autodenominados "quiteños de bien" pic.twitter.com/6mBcbw07tK — Radio Melodía 🇪🇨 es Noticia (@MelodiaNews) June 24, 2022

RELATED CONTENT: Militarized Ecuador: First Death in Protests Against Guillermo Lasso

After the march, the minister of the Interior, Patricio Carrillo, blamed the indigenous movement for alleged “terrorist acts.”

Also on Thursday, police forces fired pellets and tear gas shells at demonstrators in the vicinity of the National Assembly and around the Comptroller General’s Office.

In response, demonstrators broke into the Comptroller’s office, which provoked a series of violent clashes between civilians and police officers.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translations: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SC

Please leave this field empty Want More? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA Email Address * We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.