Electoral Observers Participate in Venezuela’s Indigenous Elections

A group of international observers, invited by the National Electoral Council (CNE) to take part in Venezuela’s recent November 21 mega-elections, also served as observers for the election of Indigenous legislative and municipal councils members. These elections were held on Friday, November 25 in accordance with the customary forms of government of the first nations. The elections took place in the states of Amazonas, Anzoátegui, Apure, Bolívar, Delta Amacuro, Monagas, Sucre, and Zulia.

Representatives of the Latin American Council of Electoral Experts (CEELA), as well as observers from the European Union electoral observation mission, and officials from the Ombudsperson’s Office participated in the oversight of 12 voting centers.

It is worth noting that, in December of 2020, Venezuela’s Indigenous communities elected the deputies who now represent them in the National Assembly. This vote was carried out by show of hands.

Some 74 voting centers were operational in all eight states where Indigenous ethnic groups elect their representatives.

The elections were safeguarded through the Plan República. Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino stated that the Indigenous peoples of Venezuela have “reaffirmed their democratic vocation.”

Featured image: Observers from the European Union and officials from the Ombudsperson’s Office were present at the 12 Indigenous voting centers. Photo: Últimas Noticias.

(Últimas Noticias) by Victor Castellanos

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/GMS/SL

