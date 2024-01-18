The governor of Venezuela’s Táchira state, Freddy Bernal, said that the word of the United States government is not reliable because “it plays on two sides.” The US government is counting on its destabilization efforts to overthrow President Nicolás Maduro, added Bernal, and confirmed that he was the target of the latest US-led far-right terrorist plot recently unveiled by Venezuelan authorities.

In statements issued to local radio this Tuesday, January 16, the governor reported details of a violent plan mentioned by President Maduro in his annual message to the National Assembly. Bernal explained that within the framework of the latest coup plot of the right, discovered in December 2023, the right-wing sought to assault a military barracks in San Cristóbal at dawn on January 1 with the express purpose of assassinating him.

“In the emptying of the phones and the respective interrogations, a military action was revealed which intended to take the 21st Brigade of the Army in Rubio, Táchira state, by assault, and, in parallel, [effectuate] my capture and assassination,” Bernal said.

“Unfortunately, the words of the US government cannot be trusted,” said Bernal. “On the one hand, they sit with us to negotiate based on agreements for sanctions, and on the other, they finance and sponsor groups to try to overthrow governments.”

President Maduro linked the new terrorist plot to the work of Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) operatives in Colombia as well as those belonging to the US Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). Several arrests have been reported in Venezuela as the interrogation of the terrorist plotters advances.

Last October, the Venezuelan government signed an agreement in Barbados with the representatives of the Venezuelan far-right opposition parties that do not make a single move without the authorization of the White House. The agreement allowed the temporary lifting of some sanctions and the exchange of some prisoners between Venezuela and the US, the most notorious being the release of the Venezuelan diplomat Alex Saab, illegally detained by the US regime for more than 1,280 days.

(Últimas Noticias) with Orinoco Tribune content

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

