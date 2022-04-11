Greek Railway Staff Refuse to Service Trains with Military Aid to Ukraine

Workers in a Greek railway company refuse to help transport NATO military armored vehicles to the Ukrainian border

Workers of Greek railway company TrainOSE are refusing to aid in the transport of US and NATO military armored vehicles from a port in northern Greece.

The military vehicles arrived at Alexandroupolis port in the north of Greece and are supposed to be transported to the Ukrainian border. However, the workers are refusing to take part in the transport of these vehicles according to the Communist Party of Greece (KKE).

On March 30, three trains loaded with vehicles were sent to the western part of Poland according to the port authority.

“For about two weeks now, there has been pressure on the employees of the engine room in Thessaloniki to go to Alexandroupolis,” the KKE said in a statement.

According to the party, trade unions intervened after the workers, who were refusing to maintain trains transporting NATO military equipment, were threatened by the employer. The unions demanded that their country’s railway not be used to transfer US-NATO military equipment to neighboring countries.

“We condemn the employers’ threats against TrainOSE employees who refused to participate in the maintenance of the trains that are transporting NATO tanks from the port of Alexandroupolis,” the unions said in a resolution.

According to a budget proposal released Monday by US President Joe Biden’s administration, the United States would spend $6.9 billion to help Ukraine and support NATO member countries.

As per the White House, the funds would be used to “enhance the capabilities and readiness of US forces, NATO allies, and regional partners in the face of Russian aggression.”

(almayadeen)

Featured Image: American cargo vessels carrying armored vehicles arriving at a port in northern Greece

Please leave this field empty Want More ? Don't want to be a victim of the Algorithm? SIGN UP TO RECEIVE OUR WEEKLY NEWSLETTER WITH ALL YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT VENEZUELA (MONDAY DELIVERY) We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.