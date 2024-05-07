The Islamic Resistance Movement Hamas informed mediators that it has agreed to a proposed prisoner exchange and ceasefire deal with the Israeli occupation, the movement’s Media Office announced on Monday, May 6.

This was confirmed by a senior Palestinian Resistance official who told Al Mayadeen, “The mediators and Hamas reached a new, tight formula that would lead to a ceasefire, thus overcoming this dilemma.”

“Hamas was extremely flexible in reaching an agreement, and the ball is now in Israel’s court,” the source explained.

In its statement, the Resistance faction announced that the head of Hamas’ Political Bureau, Ismail Haniyeh, held a phone call with the Qatari Prime Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman al-Thani and the Director of Egyptian Intelligence Minister Abbas Kamel informing that the movement has agreed to “their proposal for a ceasefire.”

“Israel” is yet to agree to the latest proposal.

Hamas’ talks with mediators lead to ‘tight formula’

The move comes against the backdrop of a 213-day-long Israeli genocidal war on the Gaza Strip that the Palestinian Resistance has valiantly confronted.

Most recently, Hamas had sent a negotiating team to Cairo, Egypt, for talks on a proposed deal that would see a three-stage prisoner exchange process and promises talks for a permanent ceasefire.

Hamas reiterated during the duration of the meeting that it would not accept a deal that does not include a written clause for a ceasefire between the two sides. Talks were ongoing non-stop from Saturday to Sunday between Hamas and the mediators, however, the Israeli regime did not send its delegation to Egypt.

As Hamas announced its approval and “Israel’s” invasion of Rafah is imminent, the development marks a new stage for the war on Gaza and puts immense pressure on the occupation to stop its aggression, throwing the ball in its court.

At a previous time, a Palestinian source told Al Mayadeen that Israeli-issued threats regarding the invasion of Rafah would not pressure Hamas during negotiations.

Hamas confirmed in another statement earlier that the invasion of Rafah would not be a “picnic” for Israeli occupation forces, stressing that the Resistance is at high readiness and will defend the Palestinian people and thwart Israeli plots.

Mediators reformulate proposal based on Hamas’ demands: Expert

Hani al-Dali, an expert in Palestinian Resistance Affairs, told Al Mayadeen, citing an unnamed leader in the Palestinian Resistance, that after talks with Hamas, mediators agreed on the complete withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the Gaza Strip over two stages.

The new deal allows displaced Palestinians to return to their homes and dictates the complete cessation of hostilities.

“Our information confirms that Hamas completely agreed to the modified proposal,” al-Dali said.

Israeli captives’ families put the pressure on Israeli government

On the other hand, Israeli media outlets reported on the matter, citing a senior official, that the announcement appears to be a ruse to cast “Israel” as the side refusing a deal.

The senior official said that the proposal includes “far-reaching” conclusions that “Israel” does not agree to, adding that the Israeli negotiating team received Hamas’ response a short while ago.

The proposal is under in-depth study, and a due comment on it will be issued later, the official explained.

As a result of this news, the families of Israeli captives blocked the Ayalon and Begin roads in Tel Aviv and called on the government not to waste time and agree to the deal.

US to welcome any ceasefire agreement

Al Mayadeen’s correspondent in Washington said that any move leading to a ceasefire in Gaza would be welcomed by the United States. He revealed that at the moment, discussions are being held behind closed doors in the White House, between US President Joe Biden and Jordan’s King Abdullah II.

Our correspondent said that the meeting would definitely involve the latest developments on the mediated deal.

Furthermore, Al Mayadeen’s correspondent mentioned a delay in the scheduled press briefing by Matthew Miller, the spokesperson for the Department of State, by 30 minutes. This delay was attributed to Hamas’ announcement, prompting the Department to formulate its stance on the development.

(Al Mayadeen)

