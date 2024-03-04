This Sunday, the spokesperson for Palestine’s Ministry of Health, Ashraf al-Qudra, reported the death of 15 children due to malnutrition in the Kamal Adwan hospital in the north of the Gaza Strip.

Due to the failure of the electrical generator and the lack of oxygen, in addition to the limited medical capabilities of the health center, Al-Qudra expressed concern for the lives of six other children who suffer from malnutrition and are in intensive care.

For its part, the United Nations Children’s Organization (UNICEF) pointed out the likelihood that more children in northern Gaza will be left without access to medical care, due to the shortage of nutritious food, clean water, and sanitation services.

UNICEF reported that the multiple threats against United Nations humanitarian operations affect hinder mothers’ ability to breastfeed their children naturally. Furthermore, UNICEF emphasized that people are hungry, exhausted, and suffering from shock.

The Gaza government Information Office reported that the famine is deepening and air relief operations are ineffective. Furthermore, it highlighted that the Israeli policy of closing land crossings for humanitarian aid, supply, and food caravans constitutes a war crime. It stressed that more than two and a half million Palestinians suffer from serious food shortages.

On day 149 of the Israeli genocidal campaign in Palestine, the number of victims amounted to 30,410 martyrs and 71,700 wounded. In the past 24 hours, the Israeli army has carried out nine massacres against families in Gaza, resulting in 90 martyrs and 177 wounded.

On the other hand, the Euro-Mediterranean Observatory for Human Rights condemned the deliberate destruction of civilian property as part of the ongoing Israeli genocide initiated on October 2023.

The Observatory documented the murder of a young Palestinian in the Al-Zaytoun neighborhood on February 29. According to witnesses, the Israeli army arrested the young man, handcuffed his hands with zip ties, questioned him, and then ran him over with an armored vehicle.

(Al Mayadeen)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SL

