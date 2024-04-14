Iran has launched retaliatory strikes against the occupied territories in response to the Israeli regime’s terrorist attack of April 1 against the consular section of the Islamic Republic’s Embassy in the Syrian capital of Damascus, reports say.

The strikes were launched on Saturday night, with some reports saying that the Islamic Republic launched a number of attack drones towards the occupied territories.

Iran has not officially acknowledged retaliatory strikes yet.

Reuters news agency reported that the Islamic Republic has not yet launched missiles in its retaliatory military action against the occupying regime, adding that there is likelihood of it targeting the occupied city of Haifa and the occupied territories’ coastline with “ballistic missiles” in the coming hours.

Israel’s Channel 12 confirmed that the regime had been attacked, claiming that Iran launched tens of drones towards the occupied territories.

(PressTV)

