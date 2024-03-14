Naval forces of Iran, Russia and China have started a joint exercise in the Sea of Oman amid heightened tensions in the region over the Israeli campaign of death and destruction in the besieged Gaza Strip.

The “Marine Security Belt 2024” drills kicked off on Tuesday and will reportedly involve more than 20 ships, support vessels, combat boats, and naval helicopters from the three countries.

The media headquarters of the joint drills announced in a statement that Russia’s Varyag missile cruiser and the Marshal Shaposhnikov frigate will participate in the joint drills along with China’s guided-missile destroyer Urumqi and the guided-missile frigate Linyi as well as 10 warships from Iran.

Admiral Mostafa Tajaddini, the drill’s spokesperson, also noted that the exercise will take place in 17,000 square kilometers (6,600 square miles) of water.

He went on to say that the maneuver’s goal is to strengthen “the security of international maritime trade, combating piracy and maritime terrorism,” among others, according to a report by Iranian state media.

Russia’s Defense Ministry also said the exercises, which will run through Friday, would focus on the protection of “maritime economic activity” as well.

China’s Defense Ministry, for its part, said the drills are aimed at “jointly maintaining regional maritime security.”

“China will send … guided-missile destroyer Urumqi, guided-missile frigate Linyi and comprehensive supply ship Dongpinghu to participate in the exercise,” the ministry said in a statement.

Iranian naval forces, together with their Chinese and Russian counterparts, have held several military drills in recent years to enhance the security and stability of international maritime trade.

They have also been involved in joint efforts aimed at countering piracy and maritime terrorism, exchanging information in naval rescue and relief operations as well as sharing operational and tactical experience.

The latest drills — the fifth joint military exercise by the three nations in recent years — comes amid Israel’s genocidal campaign in Gaza.

Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Oman, Pakistan and South Africa are observers of the drills.

(PressTV)

