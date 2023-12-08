Seven men were reportedly shot dead by Israeli troops for not complying with the soldiers’ orders fast enough

Israeli forces abducted dozens of Gaza men from the market street in Beit Lahia in northern Gaza on 7 December. The men were forced to strip off their clothes and sit in rows on the street. They were then searched and humiliated before they were taken in trucks to an unknown location, according to eyewitnesses, The New Arab reported.

Images and footage circulating on social media platforms showed Israeli forces had rounded up dozens of men, stripped down to their underwear, blindfolded and with their hands behind their backs.

An eyewitness said at least seven men were shot dead by troops for not complying with the soldiers’ orders fast enough, according to the Euro-Mediterranean Human Rights Monitor.

The men were reportedly rounded up from homes and schools sheltering displaced families in the northern Gaza Strip.

The Euro-Mediterranean monitor said doctors, academics, journalists and seniors were among those detained.

Israeli media report claimed the men were “Hamas suspects surrendering themselves to Israeli troops.”

Osama Hamdan, a member of Hamas’s political bureau, denied that there had been mass arrests of the group’s members and likened the arrests to “Nazi concentration camps.”

He told Al Araby TV the footage shows the “arrest and abuse of unarmed civilians who have nothing to do with military operations.”

Among those abducted was journalist Diaa al-Kahlout, a correspondent for The New Arab’s Arabic language service Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, along with his brothers, relatives.

The outlet lost contact with Kahlout on Thursday afternoon before his family informed them of his abduction.

Kahlout’s sister said her brother was forced at gunpoint to leave his disabled seven-year-old daughter. She added that the men were taken away, stripped and beaten by Israeli forces.

