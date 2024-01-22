January 23, 2024
Vehicles stacked up near the southern Israeli town of Netivot, near Gaza, in November 2023. They were destroyed soon after Palestinian fighters began taking captives on 7 October. A new investigation by Israeli journalists has concluded that 70 such vehicles were blown up by Israeli fire. Photo: Jim Hollander/UPI.

Vehicles stacked up near the southern Israeli town of Netivot, near Gaza, in November 2023. They were destroyed soon after Palestinian fighters began taking captives on 7 October. A new investigation by Israeli journalists has concluded that 70 such vehicles were blown up by Israeli fire. Photo: Jim Hollander/UPI.