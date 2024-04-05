The president of Venezuela, Nicolás Maduro, promulgated the new Organic Law for the Defense of Guayana Esequiba on Wednesday, April 3. The newly incorporated state of Guayana Esequiba will become the 24th state of the country.

This law results from the mandate that the Venezuelan people expressed through their vote in the consultative referendum of December 3, 2023, tasking the Venezuelan government with the recovery of the rights of Venezuela over the Essequibo territory, currently under control of Guyana.

The key elements of the new legal tool are described as follows:

The Organic Law consists of 39 articles distributed in six (6) chapters and four (4) transitional provisions.

The invalid nature of the Arbitration Award of 1899 is ratified.

The Geneva Agreement of 1966 is ratified as the only valid legal instrument to reach a practical and mutually acceptable solution concerning the Essequibo territorial dispute with Guyana.

It reaffirms Venezuela’s historical position of not recognizing the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to settle the controversy over Guayana Esequiba.

It establishes the creation of state number 24, the state of Guayana Esequiba within the territorial and administrative structure of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela.

It regulates the functioning of national, regional, and local public powers in the new state of Guayana Esequiba.

The population of Guayana Esequiba is granted fair representation in the next National Assembly (AN) to be elected in 2025, with one deputy.

It establishes the provision and formation of a National High Commission for the defense of Guayana Esequiba.

It prohibits the publication and display of the political map of Venezuela without the territory of Guayana Esequiba.

It prohibits running for public office by Venezuelan citizens who have adopted or may adopt conduct that directly or indirectly favors or supports the position of dispossession by the Cooperative Republic of Guyana, its government, and transnational corporations such as ExxonMobil.

It authorizes the president of Venezuela to prohibit the execution of contracts or agreements with entities operating in or collaborating with entities operating in the land territory of Guayana Esequiba or in the undelimited waters.

It establishes the obligation for the Venezuelan State to design a special plan for the protection and development of the current and future population of the territory of Guayana Esequiba.

It establishes the creation of Specialized Administrative Units for Guayana Esequiba within the Venezuelan entities and public sector companies with jurisdiction in oil, mining, and industrial matters.

(Alba Ciudad)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

OT/JRE/SC

