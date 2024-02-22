February 22, 2024
Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro shakes hands with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after meeting in Caracas, Venezuela, February 20, 2024. Photo: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters.

Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro shakes hands with Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov after meeting in Caracas, Venezuela, February 20, 2024. Photo: Leonardo Fernandez Viloria/Reuters.