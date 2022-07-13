The most recent survey of June 2022 carried out by Hinterlaces showed that if Venezuela’s presidential elections were next Sunday, 49% of those interviewed would vote for the current president, Nicolás Maduro.

According to the poll, 33% of Venezuelans surveyed said they would vote for an opposition candidate, 7% said they would not vote for anyone belonging to the opposition, while 11% said they would not vote at all, or declined to answer.

Similarly, if Maduro and an “independent” candidate faced each other, the president would receive 47% of the votes, the independent candidate would receive 39% of the votes, while 8% would not support either of them with their vote. Meaning that an independent candidate unconnected with Venezuelan opposition parties might have a slightly better chance to compete against President Maduro.

Despite the slight difference in a scenario with an independent candidate—as opposed to an opposition candidate—running against President Maduro, in both scenarios the Venezuelan socialist leader would win by a large margin. These results do not necessary correspond with the overall approval ratings of Venezuelan politicians, in which even the Chavista leadership is facing challenges. However, in most polls the Chavistas perform better than opposition leaders.

In this new Hinterlaces poll, Venezuelans were also asked if they would agree to have earlier presidential elections. About 52% said that they would, despite the fact that elections are constitutionally scheduled for 2024.

As explained by Hinterlaces, the study included 1,200 interviews nationwide, and the participants were selected from a random sample stratified by gender, age, education, socioeconomic level, and region.

The polling firm estimates that the results have a 3% margin of error.

Besides all the smear campaigns launched by Washington, and the myriad of mainstream media under its control against Venezuelan elections and the democratic system, most Venezuelans recognize the transparency and efficiency of their electoral system. The US and its junior partners in Europe criticized the 2018 presidential elections in Venezuela, yet could not present solid evidence of irregularities. Nevertheless, Venezuelan far-right opposition parties decided—following Washington’s directions—not to run in those presidential elections.

