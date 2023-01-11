Caracas, January 10, 2023 (OrinocoTribune.com)—The Alliance for Global Justice is organizing a new delegation to Venezuela for March 2023. If you are interested in participating in the delegation, contact William Camacaro (william@afgj.org) before February 6.

Below, you can see all the details about the delegation. Feel free to share this information widely, as this is a unique opportunity to get to know Venezuela’s reality first-hand and witness the heroic achievements of the Venezuelan people, who have been able to resist the US and European aggressions and blockade.

You will get the chance to participate in the commemoration activities organized by Chavistas for the 10th anniversary of the departure of Comandante Chávez.

——————————–

Come with us to Venezuela to celebrate the legacy of President Chávez and learn first-hand what these ten years have meant for the Bolivarian revolution

Co-Sponsored by Task Force on the Americas

Among our activities, we will visit the communities of Ciudad Caribia, Petare, and El Hatillo and meet with the community councils, street leaders, CLAP, and peasant leaders from the states of Carabobo and Yaracuy, as well as fishing communities. We will also learn about the new social missions created during the economic war against the Venezuelan people.

When: March 2 – 12, 2023

Cost: all-inclusive 10-day brigade. Total cost: $1,200 per person*

To apply: Write to william@afgj.org

Application deadline: February 6, 2023

*Includes all in-country costs: meals, hotels, translation, and entrance fees. Airfare and other costs are separate.

If you are unable to participate, but are interested in supporting BIPOC youth in joining this initiative, please consider making a donation here! (just write Venezuela delegation in the Donation Dedication section)

Orinoco Tribune Special by staff

OT/JRE/SF

