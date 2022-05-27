One of the members of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has been assassinated in an armed attack by two motorcyclists in Tehran.

According to Iran’s official IRNA news agency, the incident took place around 4 p.m. local time on Sunday, when the IRGC member was dismounting his car to enter his home in an eastern neighborhood of the Iranian capital.

The IRGC member, who has been identified as Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, was assassinated after two motorcyclists shot him five times before fleeing the scene.

IRIB news agency reported that three bullets hit him in the head and two bullets hit his hand.

The IRGC issued a statement soon after the assassination, saying that its former member was assassinated in a terrorist attack by counterrevolutionary elements.

The statement condoled with his family, adding that necessary measures have been taken to identify and arrest the assailant or assailants.

Following the assassination, head of Tehran Court of Justice, Ali Alqasi, ordered Tehran prosecutor to speed up efforts to identify and arrest those behind this criminal act.

Alqasi also stressed the need to expedite judicial measures aimed at the identification of the perpetrators of this assassination.

“Those behind assassination will pay heavy price”

Meanwhile, the Nour News website, which is close to Iran’s Supreme National Security Council reacted to the assassination in a Sunday tweet, saying the killing of the IRGC member was “miscalculated crossing of a red line that will change many calculations.”

“The masterminds and agents of this crime will pay a heavy price,” it added.

‘Countries claiming to be fighting terror silent on IRGC member’s assassination’

Later on Sunday, Iran’s Foreign Ministry spokesman strongly condemned the terrorist attack in Tehran, which claimed the life of the IRGC member, condoling with his family and his friends in the force.

“The sworn enemies of the sacred establishment of the Islamic Republic of Iran once again revealed their evil nature through the assassination and martyrdom of an IRGC member,” he said.

Khatibzadeh added, “This inhuman crime is committed by the terrorist agents that are affiliated with the global arrogance while those countries that claim to be fighting terrorism are regrettably silent and support it.”

He added that the Islamic Republic of Iran has been a victim of terrorist attacks during more than four past decades.

Khatibzadeh said terrorists think that they can impede the forward march of the “great nation of Iran toward achievement of its sublime ideals … but the blood of these martyrs guarantees the survival and progress of this nation and country.”

(PressTV)

