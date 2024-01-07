The vice president of Venezuela, Delcy Rodríguez, met with a high-level delegation of the Mexican national oil company Petróleos Mexicanos (PEMEX) in Caracas. PEMEX will soon start extensive cooperation with the Venezuelan state-owned oil corporation Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA).

The PEMEX delegation was led by the president of the company, Octavio Romero, who was accompanied by the director general of Exploration and Production of PEMEX, Ángel Cid Munguía, and the director general of Regional and American Organizations and Mechanisms of the Mexican Secretariat of Foreign Affairs, Efraín Guadarrama Pérez.

The meeting, held on Friday, January 5, was also attended by the ambassador of Mexico in Venezuela, Leopoldo de Gyves.

The Venezuelan delegation, led by Vice President Rodríguez, was made up of the Venezuelan minister for petroleum and president of Petróleos de Venezuela (PDVSA), Pedro Tellechea; executive vice president of PDVSA, Héctor Obregón; vice president of Exploration and Production of PDVSA, Luis Molina; and the Venezuelan ambassador to Mexico, Francisco Arias Cárdenas.

The meeting resulted from an earlier meeting held on December 21, 2023, by PDVSA President Pedro Tellechea and PEMEX President Octavio Romero as part of Venezuela’s strategies to strengthen energy cooperation with Mexico.

“Both companies have promising potential through a coordinated and forward-looking partnership,” minister Tellechea wrote on social media after that meeting, sharing a photo of himself shaking hands with Romero.

Since October 2023, the US government has temporarily eased some of the illegal sanctions imposed on PDVSA and the Venezuelan people since 2016 in the United States’ bid to carry out “regime change” in Venezuela.

