The Spanish political analyst and professor, Juan Carlos Monedero, stated this Saturday through a post on his account on the social media platform X, that the United States does not want President Nicolás Maduro to win the elections on the 28th of June, and he also asserted that the Venezuelan opposition hate each other.

Through a video posted on his account on the social media platform X, the political analyst analyzed the process of registering opposition candidacies for the presidential election on the 28th of July. Monedero said that right-wing movements “especially the North American one” have violated national and international law.

In his analysis, Monedero refers to the Barbados Agreement and highlights two points that both parties (Government and Opposition) agreed upon. 1.- That the parties recognize and respect the right of each political actor to select their candidate for the presidential elections freely and in accordance with their internal mechanisms and 2.- Presidential candidates from all political parties will be authorized to participate “as long as they meet the requirements to participate in the presidential election defined in Venezuelan Law.”

The political scientist highlighted that “María Corina Machado had been tried and convicted for requesting US intervention in Venezuela.” Referring to the ruling of the Supreme Court of Justice where it ratified her disqualification from holding public office for a period of 15 years.

In his opinion, the far right should stop crying – as Lula recently said – and look for another candidate “some did, others did not.” He pointed out tthat those who did not seek another candidate decided to sow a lie that “unfortunately my friends Lula and Petro have believed.” This refers to the statements issued by both foreign ministries expressing opinions on the Venezuelan electoral process.

Me temo que a @LulaOficial y a @petrogustavo no les han contado la verdad de lo que ha pasado en Venezuela. EEUU no quiere que @NicolasMaduro gane las elecciones y vuelven a enlodar. No nos dejemos engañar. Lo que le pasa a la oposición venezolana es que se odian entre ellos. pic.twitter.com/DobMou92W6 — Juan Carlos Monedero (@MonederoJC) March 30, 2024

On the other hand, Monedero highlighted that before the National Electoral Council (CNE), 100 percent of the organizations with political purposes registered one of the 13 candidates who will participate in the elections on the 28th of June. “Of those 13 candidates, there are representatives of all ideologies.”

Monedero’s analysis proves that: 1.- The opposition is divided and 2.- There are many people in Venezuela who are “angry with Guaidó of the Unitary Platform, because he gave away the jewel in the crown of Venezuela in the US, which is CITGO, allowed the theft of Venezuelan gold now in the hands of the United Kingdom and the theft of Venezuelan money in international accounts … Why do you think they did not want Guaidó to continue as interim president?” Monedero asked.

3.- Venezuelan businessmen do not trust the candidates who want to lead Venezuela into a civil war. “These would be María Corina Machado, Capriles Radonski, Leopoldo López, and all those who reside in Madrid sheltered by Aznar and Díaz Ayuso.”

And finally, Monedero related the events of how the registration of the last two opposition candidates occurred, in that sense, he states that Corina Yoris did not meet the requirements. “María Corina Machado thought that the Democratic Unity Roundtable (MUD) was going to present her candidate (Yoris) but at the last minute the MUD presented the governor of Zulia, Manuel Rosales. So Corina Yoris was left hanging – as we say in Spain – because she did not even have the signatures to run and no party registered in the CNE to be able to promote herself.

Monedero highlighted that in Venezuela there is the Organic Law of Electoral Processes which in its Article 47 establishes that: “Only the following will have the right to nominate candidates for the electoral processes regulated in this Law: 1. Organizations with political purposes. 2. The groups of voters. 3. Citizens on their own initiative and 4. Indigenous communities or organizations.”

In this scenario, Monedero highlighted that the political party that María Corina Machado desperately turned to, “Vente Venezuela, is not an accredited party because it has not registered with the CNE and has not participated in any election until now.”

“Vente Venezuela has only participated in the opposition primary process in 2023, a process that was carried out without electoral registration and arbitrated by Sumate of which Machado is a founding member,” Monedero said.

For this reason, he explains that “Corina Yoris has been excluded because she did not meet the legal requirements.”

He pointed out that Article 27 of the Organic Law of Political Parties establishes that: “Any political organization that does not present itself in two consecutive elections is canceled and must renew its authorization to be able to present itself in the elections,” in reference to some other political parties close to the far-right opposition that were denouncing being excluded by the CNE.

“Vente Venezuela had to make a registry and present the signatures of at least five percent of the electoral registry and have established the party in two entities of the country,” added Monedero. Since Vente Venezuela did not carry out these procedures, Monedero asked rhetorically “how was it going to register a candidate?”

“As Vente Venezuela, which is headed by María Corina Machado, was not registered with the CNE, it had to come to an agreement with other opposition parties that had done their legal duties, that is, with the Unitary Plartorm (PUD), Un Nuevo Tiempo or Fuerza Vecinal with whom, according to Machado, they had a prior agreement. But those parties told Machado that they did not accept that she would hand pick another candidate; That is why they did not register Yoris,” explained the political scientist.

Therefore, Monedero concludes his analysis by pointing out that since María Corina Machado did not comply with the legal requirements and since Manuel Rosales had betrayed her, as María Corina Machado herself has said, “the only thing left to do is make international noise and there is nothing better than trying to deceive to honest people on the left to see if they can get their way and delegitimize, as they have always done, the election process.”

“So it is a lie that Venezuela has not complied with the Law. It is a lie that Corina Yoris has not been illegally denied as a candidate … On the contrary, in Venezuela Nicolás Maduro has presented himself as a candidate for re-election, supported by more than 4 million 500 thousand militants of the United Socialist Party of Venezuela (PSUV) and 12 opposition candidates supported by 26 organizations with political.

Dictatorship? It will not be that the US and those who follow its dictates want to continue doing in Venezuela what they are currently doing in Ecuador, Afghanistan, Syria, or Gaza. Let’s not fool ourselves, dear Lula and dear Pedro, do not let yourself be fooled by those who know that if they could they would take them out of the game again using any legal or illegal tool available. The problem is that Venezuela has not fallen to their plots and that is why (the opposition) is always upset with Venezuela,” he concluded.

(Últimas Noticias)

Translation: Orinoco Tribune

